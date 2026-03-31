Gemini Horoscope Today for March 31, 2026: You may be successful in making new partnerships

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success will knock on your door Embrace love today and prefer spending more time with your lover. Take steps to settle your productivity issues and make safe monetary decisions today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Have a positive attitude towards life. Be a patient listener in the relationship and give the best at work. Make smart financial decisions. No major medical issue will trouble you today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today The relationship will have hiccups today. There will be ego-related issues that you need to handle. Some love affairs that are on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. You may also plan a surprise dinner for your lover. Long-distance love affairs demand more communication. You may also support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors today. Single natives may propose to their crush, and the response will be positive.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today Your commitment in job will bring positive results. You will clear the deadlines today. It is good to settle all the issues with the clients and seniors. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. Government officials can expect a change in location today. You may also be successful in making new partnerships. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today Minor monetary issues will be there. This may create issues in major financial investments. There will also be trouble associated with property within the family. Avoid lending a large amount to a friend or a sibling. Today, you may go ahead with buying electronic appliances. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today Your health will be mostly positive. There will be relief from chest-related issues. However, avoid lifting heavy objects. You may have a viral fever or sore throat today. Children need to be careful, as minor bruises may happen while playing. You may also join a gym or yoga session to stay calm and composed. Seniors who have sleep-related issues will develop positive signs.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)