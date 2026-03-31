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    Gemini Horoscope Today for March 31, 2026: You may be successful in making new partnerships

    Gemini Horoscope Today: It is good to settle all the issues with the clients and seniors.

    Published on: Mar 31, 2026 5:02 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success will knock on your door

    Embrace love today and prefer spending more time with your lover. Take steps to settle your productivity issues and make safe monetary decisions today.

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Have a positive attitude towards life. Be a patient listener in the relationship and give the best at work. Make smart financial decisions. No major medical issue will trouble you today.

    Gemini Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will have hiccups today. There will be ego-related issues that you need to handle. Some love affairs that are on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. You may also plan a surprise dinner for your lover. Long-distance love affairs demand more communication. You may also support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors today. Single natives may propose to their crush, and the response will be positive.

    Gemini Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment in job will bring positive results. You will clear the deadlines today. It is good to settle all the issues with the clients and seniors. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. Government officials can expect a change in location today. You may also be successful in making new partnerships. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.

    Gemini Money Horoscope Today

    Minor monetary issues will be there. This may create issues in major financial investments. There will also be trouble associated with property within the family. Avoid lending a large amount to a friend or a sibling. Today, you may go ahead with buying electronic appliances. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.

    Gemini Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be mostly positive. There will be relief from chest-related issues. However, avoid lifting heavy objects. You may have a viral fever or sore throat today. Children need to be careful, as minor bruises may happen while playing. You may also join a gym or yoga session to stay calm and composed. Seniors who have sleep-related issues will develop positive signs.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Gemini Horoscope Today For March 31, 2026: You May Be Successful In Making New Partnerships

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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