Gemini Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth may bring back your old love

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your companions Talk freely to your crush to express your feelings. Consider taking up new roles at work, which also pave the way for career growth. Wealth is good today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover and meet the official requirements to grow in the career. Financially, you are good. No major medical issue will also hurt the day.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to settle all love issues today. A friend or relative may try to control or make decisions in your love affair through your lover, which can lead to a ruckus if not checked today. Consider spending time over dinner today, where you may impress your lover with gifts. Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life. As the chances of conceiving are higher today for married females, couples can plan to start a new family.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your convincing power will play a major role in team meetings. Some tasks will also require you to spend additional hours at work. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up on their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories. Students appearing for competitive examinations will also see success.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You may receive money from previous investments, and you can also prefer major investments, including in the stock market. The second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. You may also consider the day to resolve a monetary dispute with your friends. Businessmen will clear all pending dues, and partnerships will help you find the funds to take the business to new areas.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Start exercising, and those who are already in fitness training need to continue on the track. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages. You may also develop pain in joints, and seniors may develop sleep-related disorders. Some male natives may need medical attention for diabetes and hypertension. If you feel any sort of uneasiness, consult a doctor without wasting the time.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)