Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth may bring back your old love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your companions

Talk freely to your crush to express your feelings. Consider taking up new roles at work, which also pave the way for career growth. Wealth is good today.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover and meet the official requirements to grow in the career. Financially, you are good. No major medical issue will also hurt the day.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to settle all love issues today. A friend or relative may try to control or make decisions in your love affair through your lover, which can lead to a ruckus if not checked today. Consider spending time over dinner today, where you may impress your lover with gifts. Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life. As the chances of conceiving are higher today for married females, couples can plan to start a new family.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your convincing power will play a major role in team meetings. Some tasks will also require you to spend additional hours at work. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up on their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories. Students appearing for competitive examinations will also see success.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You may receive money from previous investments, and you can also prefer major investments, including in the stock market. The second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. You may also consider the day to resolve a monetary dispute with your friends. Businessmen will clear all pending dues, and partnerships will help you find the funds to take the business to new areas.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Start exercising, and those who are already in fitness training need to continue on the track. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages. You may also develop pain in joints, and seniors may develop sleep-related disorders. Some male natives may need medical attention for diabetes and hypertension. If you feel any sort of uneasiness, consult a doctor without wasting the time.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth may bring back your old love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On