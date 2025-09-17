Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Gemini Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: New business deals may come up

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 04:08 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will also sign new partnerships today.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair games

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend time with the lover today. Take up new tasks at the workplace to prove your professional mettle. Wealth will come in. Minor health issues may exist.

Troubleshoot the relations-related issues with care. Your commitment at work will help you attain your professional goals. Avoid speculative business today. Health demands more attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is crucial for new lovers. There will be moments when you may lose your temper, and this may also create a ruckus in the love affair today. You need to be careful to provide personal space to your lover. Ensure you also surprise the lover with gifts. Meet someone special while traveling or at an official event. You may also propose to get a positive response.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Keep the office life productive and continue your performance. Team managers or team leaders should have alternative plans in case a project goes haywire. It is good to stay away from financial decisions at the office today and ensure your dealings are transparent. This is more applicable to those who are into marketing, business development, client handling, accounting, and administration profiles. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen will also sign new partnerships today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You may expect money from different sources, and it is also crucial to have a proper financial plan. This will help you make safe investments. You may lend money from a friend today, and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. However, speculative business is not a good idea. Some females will prefer buying a new property or jewelry, while male natives will require contributing to a celebration within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There will be respiratory issues, and females will be upset over digestive issues in the second part of the day. You may also develop lung or chest-related issues in the first part of the day. You must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train. You should avoid fat and oil in the food. Instead, consume more nuts and fruits today. The day is good to start attending a gym.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
