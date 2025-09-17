Gemini Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: New business deals may come up

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair games Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend time with the lover today. Take up new tasks at the workplace to prove your professional mettle. Wealth will come in. Minor health issues may exist.

Troubleshoot the relations-related issues with care. Your commitment at work will help you attain your professional goals. Avoid speculative business today. Health demands more attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is crucial for new lovers. There will be moments when you may lose your temper, and this may also create a ruckus in the love affair today. You need to be careful to provide personal space to your lover. Ensure you also surprise the lover with gifts. Meet someone special while traveling or at an official event. You may also propose to get a positive response.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Keep the office life productive and continue your performance. Team managers or team leaders should have alternative plans in case a project goes haywire. It is good to stay away from financial decisions at the office today and ensure your dealings are transparent. This is more applicable to those who are into marketing, business development, client handling, accounting, and administration profiles. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen will also sign new partnerships today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You may expect money from different sources, and it is also crucial to have a proper financial plan. This will help you make safe investments. You may lend money from a friend today, and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. However, speculative business is not a good idea. Some females will prefer buying a new property or jewelry, while male natives will require contributing to a celebration within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There will be respiratory issues, and females will be upset over digestive issues in the second part of the day. You may also develop lung or chest-related issues in the first part of the day. You must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train. You should avoid fat and oil in the food. Instead, consume more nuts and fruits today. The day is good to start attending a gym.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

