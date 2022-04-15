Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 15

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today it will serve you well to keep your focus on things you can control. Let go of the rest for your peace of mind. This can be a good time to start penning down your dreams or journaling your aspirations or just plain meditating. Anything that helps you understand yourself better, and find your purpose will prove beneficial. If you have been meaning to clear some emotional baggage from the past, today can an opportunity to go ahead. Don’t put yourself or your ideal on a pedestal. Be realistic in your expectations for people, including yourself. Take this opportunity to better yourself and know that calmer moments wait ahead. Students may get admission to the desired institute. It is also the right time to apply for higher studies in professional courses. Travel plans may not go as per schedule. Some delays or complications are possible, so be well prepared for any eventuality.

Gemini Finance Today

For those who are looking to start a new business, this is the right time to go ahead. Unexpected financial gain is on the cards. It may help you with the prepayment of your loan. Financially, this may be a good time to invest in property/vehicles.

Gemini Family Today

Relations with friends and family are likely to remain very positive. The atmosphere will be full of openness and a zest for life. It’s time to share your good mood with as many people as possible. So, go ahead and organize that party you have been wanting too today!

Gemini Career Today

In business partnership and trading, be clear about your role and responsibility as it will help to avoid clashes and confrontation at the workplace. Avoid finalizing anything important in haste as it may cause inconvenience later on.

Gemini Health Today

Healthwise, common cold and cough can bother you if you consume unadvisable foodstuff. Pay attention to your diet. Also, preventive and home medicine may help keep you fit and fine. Your weight-loss programmed may take some time to show results.

Gemini Love Life Today

Good cheer is likely to prevail in your love life as you desert your dominating behavior. Your relationship with your partner and family members will improve drastically. You may succeed in catching the eye of a cute youngster who may have moved in near your house. Be yourself in your interaction to create a good impression.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

