Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 23, 2022: You'll face imbalances in life

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, today you may read about some good business ventures available in the market. You may find them interesting but it may be better if you stay away from making any investment as it may burn a deep hole in your pocket. You may enjoy the day at work as people may appreciate you for your efficiency and hard work. You may decide upon a strategy that may enable you to bring better output in less time. Your excess workload may bring an imbalance in your personal life. Your children may feel neglected and may show their irritated behavior. You may decide to get back to your old regime. This may help you quickly regain your health, something that you ignored for some time.

Gemini Finance Today You may not get proper insights about financial deals and this may keep you little confused about the decisions that you need to take. You may not be in the right mood set so it may be good not to take any critical financial decisions today.

Gemini Family Today Gemini, your family may have some expectations from you, which you may not be able to fulfill because of your excessive work load. Because of this, things may turn a bit ugly. You may have to work on something special to please everyone at home.

Gemini Career Today Gemini, today, you may get an opportunity to do something new at workplace. By doing this extra work in the office, you may get appreciation by higher officials. You may be motivated to do even better at work.

Gemini Health Today You may plan to start an exercise regimen. This may enable you to remain fit and energetic. Starting today, you may start to take better care of yourself. You may be concerned about your physical, spiritual, and overall well-being.

Gemini Love Life Today Your supportive nature may take your romance to newer heights. You may enjoy the day to the fullest. You may cherish today’s lovely memories later with your partner. You may not hesitate to convey true feelings to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

