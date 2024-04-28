 Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a new journey | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a new journey

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May to know your astrological predictions. The initial days of the week are good to settle down old issues.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, professional success will exist this week.

Your love life is a mixed bag where you need to have control over your emotions. Show the best at the office for a positive outcome. Financial prosperity also exists. Troubleshoot every love-related issue and keep the lover happy. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses and also ensure the health is perfect.

.Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Today, April 28: Financial prosperity also exists.
.Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Today, April 28: Financial prosperity also exists.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week 

There is no space for personal egos in the relationship. This week, you can expect troubles in the love life and you must discuss issues openly with the lover. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost happy days. But married Gemini natives should be careful about this as your family life will have serious impacts. The initial days of the week are good to settle down old issues.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week 

You can expect a hike in salary or a rise in position in the first part of the week. Put in more effort to accomplish some complicated tasks that will also win appreciation from management and clients. Utilize communication skills while at the negotiation table with clients. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories. 

 

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week 

There will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. Take care to utilize the wealth smartly. Some Gemini natives will buy a property or vehicle. A previous investment would bring in a good income which will reflect in the lifestyle. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. 

 

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. In addition, you may also recover from ailments. Ensure you have a balanced and rich menu. Some natives may develop bruises and children need to be careful while playing. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.

 

Gemini Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  •  Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  •  Symbol: Twins
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Arms &amp; Lungs
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Silver
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Emerald

 

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a new journey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On