Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a new journey
Read Gemini weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May to know your astrological predictions. The initial days of the week are good to settle down old issues.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, professional success will exist this week.
Your love life is a mixed bag where you need to have control over your emotions. Show the best at the office for a positive outcome. Financial prosperity also exists. Troubleshoot every love-related issue and keep the lover happy. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses and also ensure the health is perfect.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
There is no space for personal egos in the relationship. This week, you can expect troubles in the love life and you must discuss issues openly with the lover. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost happy days. But married Gemini natives should be careful about this as your family life will have serious impacts. The initial days of the week are good to settle down old issues.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
You can expect a hike in salary or a rise in position in the first part of the week. Put in more effort to accomplish some complicated tasks that will also win appreciation from management and clients. Utilize communication skills while at the negotiation table with clients. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
There will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. Take care to utilize the wealth smartly. Some Gemini natives will buy a property or vehicle. A previous investment would bring in a good income which will reflect in the lifestyle. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will trouble you. In addition, you may also recover from ailments. Ensure you have a balanced and rich menu. Some natives may develop bruises and children need to be careful while playing. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
