Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a new journey

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, professional success will exist this week. Your love life is a mixed bag where you need to have control over your emotions. Show the best at the office for a positive outcome. Financial prosperity also exists. Troubleshoot every love-related issue and keep the lover happy. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses and also ensure the health is perfect. .Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Today, April 28: Financial prosperity also exists.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

There is no space for personal egos in the relationship. This week, you can expect troubles in the love life and you must discuss issues openly with the lover. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost happy days. But married Gemini natives should be careful about this as your family life will have serious impacts. The initial days of the week are good to settle down old issues.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

You can expect a hike in salary or a rise in position in the first part of the week. Put in more effort to accomplish some complicated tasks that will also win appreciation from management and clients. Utilize communication skills while at the negotiation table with clients. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

There will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. Take care to utilize the wealth smartly. Some Gemini natives will buy a property or vehicle. A previous investment would bring in a good income which will reflect in the lifestyle. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. In addition, you may also recover from ailments. Ensure you have a balanced and rich menu. Some natives may develop bruises and children need to be careful while playing. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

