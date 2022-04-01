Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 1, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Days of rest between days of workouts promise to keep you fresh and energetic. A domestic fight shows signs of escalating. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige. A windfall can be expected by those indulging in speculation. An excellent day is foreseen for people involved in any kind of trade. Read more

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A family youngster is likely to bring good news. Correct emphasis seems to be your key to tackling even the toughest situation on the academic front. Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. An important deal may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those much in love can decide to take the next step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Mental peace and harmony is yours for the asking today. A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. You will make the most of an impending trip. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising. You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. Implementing something innovative at work is possible for some. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you can fall out of love because you won’t hesitate to call a spade a spade.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You will manage to remain in top physical condition. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Money comes in a steady stream to keep your bank balance healthy. A small matter may get complicated, if you let subordinates handle it. Read more

Love Focus: Young couples may decide to set up house independently.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to lead the way on the academic front. Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. Some monetary incentives are likely to be received. Excelling in your present job is likely to give you a professional high. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Your desire to remain in everyone’s eyes is likely to be fulfilled today on the social front. You will be able to tap a good source for earning big bucks. You are likely to exercise your authority on professional front to defuse an ugly situation. Health of a parent or family elder can cause concern. You can plan a much-awaited vacation with family. Read more

Love Focus: Romance can take a backseat as you remain engaged in other things.

Lucky Number: 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment. A hefty commission can be expected by middlemen or those working on contract basis. You love company of others and today there will be no dearth of it on the home front! Some problems are foreseen in a journey. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Read more

Love Focus: Love can tug at your heart strings to make you set out on a romantic adventure.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. Letting an underage family member drive is a recipe for disaster, so don’t encourage it. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. You are likely to add to your wealth by choosing some good investment options. Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback, brightening your day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. Your furtiveness can sow the seeds of suspicion in a family member. A property dispute appears inevitable for some. You are likely to add to your wealth by choosing some good investment options. Networking is your answer to seeking better professional opportunities. You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Someone may try to undermine you on the business front, so be prepared. Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill. Switching to healthy meals will be a step in the right direction and will help in staying fit longer. You are likely to consolidate your financial position by curbing unnecessary expenditure. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Some of you can start the search for a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those regular in workouts will find a distinct improvement in their health and fitness. Reviewing the home budget to curb unnecessary expenses will be a step in the right direction. Something completed at work will be appreciated. A most enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Read more

Love Focus: You may come into the firing line of lover for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Something said or done on the professional or personal front today may upset you. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. You will find financial front brightening up as you manage to step up your earning. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love life will be most exciting as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)