Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 11, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Finding more avenues for earning may take a lot of your time. Fitness freaks are likely to push themselves to the limit. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you time for rest. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a lot of fun. You will get to meet someone special today. It will be a good idea to learn from past mistakes.

Love Focus: Respect for a partner’s feelings will strengthen bonds.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle to remain fit. Keeping in touch with a family elder is likely to be appreciated in your social circle. Long-distance travellers can expect the journey to be comfortable. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to get lucky. Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. A relation or a friend may need your helping hand.

Love Focus: Love life may require nurturing at your end.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will have the money to spend on something worthwhile. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. Your helping hand at home will be much appreciated. A journey to your favourite destination will be fun. Things are unlikely to move ahead without your initiative on the social front. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas. Help may not be forthcoming in preparing for an important exam.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may attempt to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Positive developments can be expected for business people. You will be satisfied with your performance in a competitive situation. Something major may be organised at home and add to your popularity. An opportunity to travel to another city may come to you. Refurbishing the house is on the cards for some. Taking up physical activity and eating right is advised for remaining fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Your love life will need rekindling to bring spark back into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

You will have enough in your kitty to ward off an urgent requirement of money. An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence, but you will manage to bring it under control. Family and friends will help you achieve what you have set out for today. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. This is a good time to sort out all your pending issues. Don’t neglect to keep your vehicle tuned. An incident can make you turn to spirituality for solace and guidance.

Love Focus: Efforts to bring romance back into your life will succeed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas at home. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. A positive attitude and will to do good will find you in a happy state of mind today. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. Keep your cool even in trying circumstances. Steer clear of gossip on the social front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone is likely to come into your life soon, so go for an image makeover right away!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

You will manage to maintain your focus on an important assignment. You may take time out to interact with others on the social front. The day turns out to be favourable. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. A family youngster may make you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: Enjoying the company of the one you love seems possible today and will help strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Purple

It is an excellent day for those who wish to achieve and conquer. Grab every opportunity to express your opinion in the meetings with the top management. You will be able to keep fit by choosing a few healthy options. Changes on the home front may be initiated by those on a home improvement spree. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Positive thoughts will make the day positive for you.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

The financial front remains stable, as you manage to curb wasteful expenditure. A good option concerning fitness may be chosen to boost health. This is a perfect time for you to look beyond on the career front. Adjusting to the changes happening on the family front will be in your favour and will help keep you in a positive frame of mind. Good planning and wise budgeting will help you enjoy a vacation to the hilt. Some event on the social front promises to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you mentally engaged today, so plan out something special with your lover.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Beige

There is still time before you can enjoy financial freedom, so spend carefully. You may become extra careful of what you eat and drink to retain good health. Talks regarding the marriage of someone eligible in the family may be taken up now. You will get a chance to visit a place you have never seen before. New drivers need to be careful on the road. Planning something on the social front may keep some gainfully employed.

Love Focus: You will have to be tactful in handling your lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Money lent to someone will be returned. Some of you may get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. A personal decision by a family youngster regarding marriage will elate you. Keep speed in check while driving. Investing in property is certain to give good returns. You are likely to attend a social gathering today. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Your performance on a specific task is likely to come up for praise by those who matter. Financially, you will feel much more secure than before. Resuming your exercise regimen will be a step in the right direction. This is a good day to spend with family. A trip will enable you to meet people you have not met for long. Those wanting peace and quiet at home will have to ensure the same.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is about to come to a climax, so book a table for two for a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Red