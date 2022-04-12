Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A small financial crisis may threaten you, but you will steer through it successfully. A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Argument on a trivial issue started at home may turn ugly, if you are not careful. Some of you can opt for a more comfortable mode of transport.

Love Focus: Expect a pleasant surprise from the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money may not be a problem, but you will need to check your spending. Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option. You are likely to enjoy good health as you resolve to take up some physical activity seriously. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: Catching the ‘I’ fever on the romantic front can compel lover to have second thoughts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can get ill at ease regarding a financial transaction, but your fears will be unfounded. Creative work may go unrecognized for those in the creative field. An active life and a balanced diet is your key to remaining energetic the whole day today. A family outing is indicated. You are likely to let go and enjoy what life has to offer. Your hard work will finally pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can develop feelings for a co-worker and the good news is it will not be a one-sided affair!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Money due to you may not be immediately received, but you will get it in due course of time. Your consistent performance may line you up for added perks or promotion. Health will remain good through your own efforts. A tough competition will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front. A talented family member earns recognition.

Love Focus: Your insistence on something on the romantic front threatens to sour relationship with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Health wise you can’t ask for more! There may be issues at work that may be beyond you. Health wise you can’t ask for more! Those in a joint family will enjoy camaraderie and much gaiety. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation. There is simply no need to discuss your assets with total strangers.

Love Focus: Someone is secretly in love with you and is likely to approach you in a most innocuous manner!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial security is assured, but some unexpected expenditure cannot be ruled out. Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour. Health will remain good by eating right. A family reunion may be on the cards, so plan your leave. Travel only if you have to, as stars don’t seem favourable. Spending time in the comfort of your home is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between newlyweds and young couples.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation! A new exercise regime will prove tiring and boring. You are blessed with the God’s gift of applying yourself intelligently to the task at hand. People may refuse to see your point of view on the family front and frustrate you. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those unlucky in love should not lose heart, as some positive indications appear!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is sensible to remain judicious in your spending at this juncture. Those wanting to shed weight can try a change in diet. You may not be too happy about a development on the family front, but little you can do about it. Those studying for competitions will find their old rhythm and concentration. Something that you are worried about may pass off peacefully.

Love Focus: You are likely to spend quality time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Investment opportunities coming your way need to be vetted. Business that seemed down in the dumps will start looking up for some business persons. Chalk out a fitness programme, if you want to come back in shape. You can vie with someone else to win over the affections of a family youngster. Doing well on the academic front is indicated. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be able to interpret your mood correctly and rub you the wrong way.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. This is not a good time to lend money, so avoid it. Professionals looking for increasing their clientele will succeed. You are likely to follow the path of least resistance in a family situation and come out the winner. This is the time when you are likely to earn fame on the social front. Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Love Focus: You will succeed in improving the ugly mood of spouse.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Come into the saving mode to conserve your monetary resources. Keep a check on diet and shun junk food. Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front. You may have to rope in some people to organise a function on the social front.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are unlikely to keep up a healthy routine for coming back in shape. A change made at workplace will prove to be a wise decision. Expect a family reunion as a family member is likely to drop in from out of town or country soon. You can find a long drive strenuous, so take adequate rests in between. Get set for an invitation to something prestigious.

Love Focus: Someone’s false promises and sweet talk may sway you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

