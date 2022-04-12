Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Try to let go of everything disturbing and hold back. This way you will clear the way for a new life. The day may be interesting and filled with satisfaction for you. You are likely to receive some good news by the end of the day, which might brighten up your mood. Your well-planned strategies, open-minded approach and supportive nature are likely to help you sail through the day comfortably. You may receive ample opportunities for self-improvement, which you are likely to make the best use of. You may invest your time and energy in gathering knowledge and upgrading your skills. The day may be reassuring in matters relating to a task, which had been pending for a long. Old issues are likely to be sorted out without hassles. Students appearing for any competitive examination will come out with flying colors. Property dealers and realtors will be able to strike some profitable deals.

Pisces Finance Today

Those in business can expect to initiate a new project which may keep them preoccupied. Keep a check on your expenditure as there could be unexpected expenses. It is best to avoid applying for a loan at this time as the repayments will prove to be too high for you.

Pisces Family Today

You are making more efforts to engage in communication with your family members, friends, relatives and even neighbors. This will help create a positive social bond between you and them. You may also find family standing by your side. You will be able to get the necessary support of an elder member of your family in tough situations.

Pisces Career Today

Your hard work and determination are likely to bring you success on the professional front. It may result in increased income and position. Those working in the field of writing such as editing, content writing and or even freelancing are likely to see improved job prospects

Pisces Health Today

Students are advised not to spend long hours in front of the computer as this could lead to eye problems for you. Some of you might be prone to catching a bad cold so do take all the necessary precautions. You should try to focus on relaxing and recharging for the rest of the evening to recover from a rocky day.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your relationship with your spouse could see some instability and you must ensure there is no miscommunication as it may snowball into a major dispute. Misunderstandings due to your difficulty in balancing your love life with work schedules may jeopardize the relationship. Sort your priorities.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026