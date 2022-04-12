Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is time to open up to bold ideas to realize your goals in life. Do not be afraid to go beyond the conventional as your courage and foresight would pay rich dividends. Your creativity and spontaneity are likely to increase, which may make you bold and innovative in your decision making. You would be confident of your ideas and may not shy away from expressing them in front of others. Also do not rule out a slight shake-up in your daily routine and endeavors, the change is likely to have a positive effect. This is a time when you could make new acquaintances or friends which would be mutually beneficial. Students may be able to produce their best efforts which will help them improve their academic performance. Some of you might also purchase some new property or vehicle. Overall, your comfort and luxuries are expected to increase.

Taurus Finance Today

It is a promising period for business people to initiate new tasks and policies. Also, those involved in foreign projects, associations, import-export and organizations are likely to witness a rise, growth and increase in capital.

Taurus Family Today

Improving your surroundings is also on your agenda now, because the more beautiful your house, the more at home you would feel. Enjoy the nurturing vibes as you care for your family members today, but don’t forget to pamper yourself a little bit too!

Taurus Career Today

Self-employed people may have travel for business purposes. They are likely to enjoy good luck and can achieve their plans. Your boss and colleagues would be receptive to your suggestions about streamlining procedures and eliminating busy work.

Taurus Health Today

Minor headaches are indicated for those of you who are stressed out and have irregular eating habits. It’s best to avoid a spicy and irregular diet to feel well all day. A crash diet too may do more harm than good for those looking to shed some weight.

Taurus Love Life Today

With feelings running high today some you could make decisions that you end up regretting especially where romance is concerned. You might have to work harder than other people to maintain the excitement in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

