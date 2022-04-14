Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Tight control over expenditure is needed now. Health needs care, so don’t become negligent. Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. An increased workload on the domestic front may make you moody and craving for a break. Alertness on the road is most essential today. Chance to own a piece of property that suits your pocket may come to you, so don’t miss this opportunity.

Love Focus: You will find yourself much happier in a present relationship, than you were when single.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Invest wisely to reap benefits later. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. An old ailment may come back to haunt you. You will be able to exorcise the demons of your mind by focusing on the positive. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today.

Love Focus: Someone close will attempt to pry into your private life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to keep socially active by calling on a friend or relation today. You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. Those seeking a loan will manage it without much difficulty. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day. You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Raising capital for a new venture will prove an uphill task for some. You will finally be able to realise your dream on the professional front. Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. A family reunion is expected soon. An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. You may succumb to the temptation of going in for a plot or an apartment being offered at a bargain price.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be realised.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Things look up for you on the professional front, as you improve your performance. You can fund someone’s venture for your own selfish aims. A delightful time can be expected by those calling on their near and dear ones. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Good guidance and support can be expected by those not particularly keen on academics.

Love Focus: Romantic front finds the stars strong and favourable. So make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Hard work is the only way you can thwart your rivals on the academic front and you will manage it. Word-of-mouth publicity is likely to kick start a retail business for some retailers. You will be able to counter stressful situations successfully.

Love Focus: You can run out of ideas on the romantic front, but the ones you have will be good enough!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to remain on the right side of someone who matters at work. Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. A dip in financial graph may seem worrisome, but is likely to be a temporary phase. Spouse may remain adamant and not agree to your suggestions on a domestic issue. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Extra earning is foreseen. Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Those thinking of renovation are likely to shelve the project for sometime. You are in the right, so go ahead fearlessly and do what needs to be done.

Love Focus: Lover may not be able to give full time to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. A change in lifestyle will make you feel fit and energetic. A wrong initiative taken on the work front may haunt you afterwards. Your mind may get diverted to a new development on the domestic front. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on.

Love Focus: You will have to do something extra to gain the attention of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

No financial worries are foreseen, but don’t spend too liberally, especially on others. Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health. You will need to gauge the mood of a family member before delegating some job. A lot of places of tourist attraction may be visited by those out on a vacation. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: There is a limit to which you can go on the romantic front, make it clear to your lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Professionally or academically, you won’t have much to worry about. Those aspiring for scholarship will have no difficulty in achieving their objective. Investing in real estate will be the step in the right direction, as you are likely to get handsome returns. An improvement on the financial front is likely, but may be below your own expectations.

Love Focus: Romance will be on your mind, but it may be difficult to find love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may find daily workout a lot easier than handling daily health lectures from spouse! You may become hard up for money, but it will be a temporary phase. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. A busy day is foreseen that may find you engrossed in work for helping out a family youngster. Things move smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you are more likely to agree to disagree on some issue!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

