Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 14

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There is a lot to do in order to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Those who have recently shifted to new home or location, they should hire professionals to help set up or organise your place. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the love front, some minor issues and misunderstandings may crop up, but you may find a way to deal with it calmly.

You should offer a helping hand to someone in need, be it emotional or financial support. It is good to keep learning and honing your skills as you are going to work with a competitive world which demands skilled and experienced professionals.

Pisces Finance Today

This is an excellent day on the financial front. You may hire marketing professionals to take care of your business promotion work. This is also a suitable day for lawyers, teachers and artists.

Pisces Family Today

You should connect to your cousins or relatives in order to refresh old memories. You are one step closer to buy own property or shift to new house. Homemakers may plan a day out with friends and splurge on fun activities.

Pisces Career Today

Day seems to be normal. You may have to put your ego aside in order to work with coworkers you don’t like. Marketing professionals or property dealers may have to work hard to achieve their targets.

Pisces Health Today

You are in the best shape on the health front. Balanced diet and regular exercising may bring desired outcomes. Some may make some lifestyle changes to maintain physical and mental health.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may try to flirt with your crush and think about opening up your heart to her or him. There are chances of getting surprise or meeting your partner after a very long time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

