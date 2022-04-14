Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 14

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)



Day may be quite suitable in initiating something on the family front, you may think about marriage of someone in your family. You are in the best shape on the health front, so you can plan an abroad or long trip with your loved ones. This trip may prove beneficial for your mental health and give you an opportunity to break monotonous routine. Everything seems in sync, but you should not neglect your profession or business.

Some may think about donating money for social cause or help needy people. It may give your immense pleasure, so keep doing good deeds. You may work hard to get noticed by your clients or seniors. Hard work and patience can help you make impossible things possible.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is an excellent day on the financial front and you may spend your money in throwing a party for your loved ones. Some may send gifts to their clients. Your new business may thrive soon, so cheer up.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. Your focus may be on pending home chores. Homemakers may think about kitty party or get together. Siblings may seek your assistance in completing an important academic project.

Sagittarius Career Today

Some may not get recognition for their contribution in making something possible on the work front. You may not be happy with their current positions at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may catch up your friends and spend time in shopping, dining out and watching movie. This is all about using good vibes and energy in increasing productivity and making most of the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may take big decisions about your relationship. Some may start taking relationship seriously and think about getting engaged.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026