Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 15

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. Financially, stars appear fine but take major decisions only with someone’s advice. Health remains satisfactory. Professionally a challenging day is foreseen at work. A family youngster may disappoint you. An overseas trip materializes for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: The one you desire is likely to shower love on you and make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Today, you are likely to excel on the academic front. Previous investments that are set to mature are likely to strengthen your financial front. You will need to judge the capability of a subordinate closely before handing over an important task at work. Much respect and adulation are in store for some on the family front. Someone will come forward to solve your commuting problem. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: A person of opposite gender may befriend you today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Someone is likely to come and make you participate in something prestigious today. Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery. Raising capital for a new venture will not be a problem. Those in a creative field will achieve much in terms of clientele. A helping hand will be available for homemakers today. You can get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Certain things will begin to get clearer now and afford you a fresh perspective. An old ailment is likely to respond to a new line of treatment. An increase in earnings is foreseen for some. Those in the rat race can find it difficult to pip the rivals at the post. You will be able to devote quality time to your near and dear ones on the social front. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Certain things will begin to get clearer now and afford you a fresh perspective. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. You may not feel up to it at the office or workplace today. A good time is foreseen in your circle of friends and relatives today. Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: It is best to go with the mood of lover and keep your own desires on hold on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone is likely to draw your interest towards physical fitness. A raise in the income is likely to boost your confidence. A meticulously conducted event will be a feather in your cap at work. Someone close to you is likely to bring you fame. A packaged tour may not deliver what was promised and disappoint you. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. You are more likely to appreciate others’ point of view now, than before.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Day turns out well for you as you achieve much on both personal and professional fronts. You may feel frustrated with something happening on the domestic front. Travelling with someone you hit out well with is indicated and will be fun. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Time is ripe for investing in a scheme you have been considering for long. Something started on the exercise front is likely to show results soon. An outstanding payment is likely to be received.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone you have a soft corner for is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is perfect day for a fun trip. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property. Joining some outdoor activity is possible. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. You will need to give concession to someone who is working in your interest by acknowledging his or her contribution. Some of you are likely to devote time looking up old friend and refreshing old contacts.

Love Focus: Don’t be impulsive where love is concerned as you can spoil your chances.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to work towards improving your financial situation. Some changes at workplace may not be to your liking. Issues at home that have been worrying you in the past are likely get settled satisfactorily. Taking a short vacation just to let your hair down is possible. Some of you may be on the verge of starting a new construction. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful. Health remains excellent.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organize something special for two!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Some of you can feel depressed and irritable. So, find out the reason to resolve the problem. Taking up a daily exercise regimen is on the cards for some. Previous investments are likely to give good returns. Forging a business partnership is foreseen and will be a step in the right direction. It will be fun being with family & friends today. A small getaway is likely to rejuvenate you from the monotonous routine.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organize something special for two!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An important result awaited by some will turn out positive. Health remains good. You may have to chip in money for a common cause. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. A difference of opinion may hamper the peace on the domestic front. This is perfect day for a fun trip. Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter.

Love Focus: Love life that had been stagnant for long is likely to be resurrected.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you can insist on organising a party or a get-together at home. Travel only if you have to, today. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. An achievement on the professional or academic front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Just put some confidence in whatever you do; results will certainly turn your way!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





