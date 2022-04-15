Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Earnings need to be invested wisely or you may end up dissipating them. Things may not go your way on the professional front. Harmony prevails on the domestic front. Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. Socially, you will remain as popular and add to your friends’ list. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions.

Love Focus: It is best to go along with lover’s plans on the romantic front instead of nit-picking.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Escalating cost of a project will need to be kept in check. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. You will be able to minimise your mistakes at work and earn praise. You may find yourself at the receiving end in a family squabble. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. Some of you can visit a newly acquired property.

Love Focus: You will need to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t implement anything unless you are certain of its financial implications. You will manage to remain on the right side of someone who matters at work. Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. You will be able to give solution to a domestic problem that will appeal to all family members. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out.

Love Focus: Togetherness will give you immense fulfilment, but don’t get too selfish for it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Mounting expenses can compel you to search for newer ways of making money. Health of a family member may cause a bit of a concern, but will be nothing serious. Your focus on the professional front will allow you to finish an important task in record time. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Academics may take up much of your time today, but the efforts you are putting in will be worth it.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have a liking for and an outing together cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Outstanding payments are likely to be received and ease your financial burdens. Be wary of wrong advice on the health front. You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front. Getting side-lined in a family event can be hurtful. A property deal may take some more time to materialise. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible may be found.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may not be able to have your way at work today. Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you. Those recuperating will need to be a little more patient. An out-of-town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill. Preferential treatment on the academic front is likely to be enjoyed by some pursuing studies.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. You will need to convince a colleague to support your ideas at work. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. You will be able to resolve a contentious family issue to the satisfaction of all. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation.

Love Focus: Your unforgiving attitude towards lover’s mis-demeanour is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to subside. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favourable day at work. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam. This is an excellent time to go all out to achieve your dreams.

Love Focus: You may not accept the fact, but you are in love!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially, things may not look too bright as expenses rise. You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable.

Love Focus: Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your consistent performance may line you up for added perks or promotion. Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. You will need to do some financial planning before putting money in your dream project. Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. Difficulties in commuting cannot be ruled out. Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instil much confidence in students.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. You can be awarded a lucrative project. A break in exercise routine can affect health adversely. You can figure as a beneficiary in a family will. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. An exciting phase begins in your life, so make the most of it!

Love Focus: Not nurturing love may result in a widening gap between you and lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Things start looking up on the professional front. There will be no problems as far as health is concerned. Make someone close your last priority for asking for a loan, as it can spoil relations. Bad moods over trivial issues may spoil the domestic environment. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. Students are likely to cope up with new subjects through sheer grit and determination.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)