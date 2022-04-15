Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 15

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today a big dream of yours is likely to come true. Your genius would be at its best all day. You may feel bright and positive. You would be ready to spring up with innovative ideas and will be excited to share them with those around you. Now is a brilliant time to reflect on the ways you can steer toward a more ideal schedule. You can trust your internal compass to guide the way. You can look forward to a progressive day with all-around gains and success. The daunting competition ahead should not deter you from the pursuit of a well-planned strategy made in advance. Those planning to move abroad for higher studies are likely to get lucky. They may get some positive news towards the end of the day. Going on a long road trip with young children may test your patience and energy. Prepare well before embarking. You may begin the construction work of your house today, as it is likely to be completed on time.

Leo Finance Today

The money you inherit now would best be put into a long-term investment or purchase. Exchanging ideas and business proposals would make you feel alive and intellectually stimulated. Consider turning one of these brilliant ideas into reality.

Leo Family Today

The health of your mother can pose some concerns, hence be on the vigil. An issue that has been kept a secret could come out into the open, bringing some uncomfortable moments. Deal with the situation calmly to maintain peace at home...

Leo Career Today

If you want to do better in your career, then you are advised to strategize a new plan without wasting time. Your decision would turn out to be beneficial. A boss or authority figure asks a lot of you today. Confidence and creativity will help you in this project or problem.

Leo Health Today

Those of you who had been suffering from minor ailments are likely to recover completely. You may also feel free from all the tension that you’ve been feeling of late. It is a very good time to start that exercise regimen that you have been planning for a long time now.

Leo Love Life Today

A little romantic gamble could go your way today. You may succeed in catching the attention of some you like. Still, be careful to only take very calculated risks. The romantic front may spice up after you successfully navigate a contentious issue in your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

