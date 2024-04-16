All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 16, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Spending quality time with friends and relations is indicated today. Much fun is visualised for those travelling to some exotic destination. Health remains satisfactory. Good returns from property or acquiring new property is on the cards. Efforts on the professional front will pay rich dividends. Devising ways and means of expanding your social circle promises to make you more visible on the social front.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Organising something on the social front can keep you happily engaged today. You are in need of a good break and you are likely to get it soon! Someone who has offended you on the social front may extend a hand of friendship. Eat healthy diet to remain fit. Promotional prospects look bright, especially for those in the private sector. You are likely to attain your objective on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to fare well in a competitive venture. Financially, you may not be in a position to buy something expensive. Your expertise may win you many admirers at work. You may take time off to focus on your prime concern on the professional front. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. A short out of town trip will prove most rejuvenating. Some of you can expect to be honoured in a social function.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

An excellent time is foreseen on the social front, where your presence will be sought most earnestly. You will get a chance to showcase your talents at workplace. Progress of work on the academic front will be most satisfying. Good advice on the investment front is likely to make your money grow. An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and quiet on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be most comforting.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. Engaging yourself gainfully will remove the feeling of emptiness within. A family member may inspire you to achieve your goals. A job well done is likely to attract a pat on your back from a work place senior. Some of you may gain money in a get-rich-quick scheme. An opportunity to travel someplace exotic is possible.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems turbulent, so proceed with care!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your efforts on the work front will be appreciated. This is the time to bring some method into your spending pattern. You will be able to go ahead with your plans to acquire an asset. Changed routine will do you good. A family youngster may make you proud by his or her achievements. Chances of getting involved on the social front are possible, but will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to find their soul mate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to receive money from an unexpected source. Too many dietary restrictions can prove counterproductive. Change envisaged on the professional front may have a positive effect on profits. Family life will remain stable and provide you with much happiness. There is a chance of taking a break from daily routine by planning a short vacation. You are likely to heave a sigh of relief after a hectic time on the social front.

Love Focus: Your charm is likely to impress someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Things begin to turn favourable on the financial front. You find yourself energetic today and may overdo the workout bit. Performance at work is likely to leave you most satisfied. An enjoyable trip is in the pipeline, so don't miss the opportunity. A family member in a foul mood may need to be tackled tactfully. Acquiring property is indicated. Participating in a competition may find you giving your best.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and can even extend a hand of friendship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will be able to take necessary steps to check extra expenditure. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Appreciation for a job well done is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. You are likely to participate in a celebration on the family front. An overseas trip is likely to materialise for some and prove quite enjoyable. Your confidence in yourself and qualifications will win the day for you.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you must find time to spend with lover.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Returns from previous investments are likely to raise your quality of life. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. A side business is likely to start showing immense potential. Efforts will be required to retain peace and quiet on the home front. chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money. Much love is likely to be showered on you by well wishers on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to implement some new ideas to pep up your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to excel in your professional field. Coming into the saving mode on the financial front is advised. You may get into two minds regarding incurring a heavy expenditure on the home front. An outing with your near and dear ones promises to be most exciting. Suitable returns from rented out property can be expected. You can become part of a ceremony on the social front. Health needs attention.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along fine and keep you happy.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Moneywise, you will find yourself in a comfortable position, as money flows in. Some of you may get serious about coming back in shape. Your desire for recognition may be fulfilled on the work front. Good news is in the offing that can make homemakers happy. Good news is in the offing that can make homemakers happy. An exciting trip is on the cards for some. Your help on the social front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange