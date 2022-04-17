Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Friends or relations may arrive unannounced and compel you to change your personal plans. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off!

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to better your current financial situation. Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. Your insistence on something may make a situation at work unfavourable for you. Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. Improper investments are likely to make you lose good money. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. Chances of strengthening the bonds with those you are causally acquainted with cannot be ruled out. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A rise in earning is indicated, as you build up your finances. Professionally, take recourse to publicity to win more clients. Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. Spouse or a family member will provide you the support you require. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. A changed attitude will do you a lot of good on the professional front. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. Property owners may think on the lines of construction.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are set to become financially stronger. Procedural matters will be handled competently. Chances of being made a scapegoat for something you haven’t done look bright. Calling the shots at home is indicated, as you manage to take certain things in your hands. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Not offering a helping hand to spouse may be resented.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. You will find things moving in a positive direction in both personal and professional lives. Chances of joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen look bright and will help you achieve total fitness. Spouse will be supportive and will be with you in thick and thin. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace long way off.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. You may feel let down by not being invited to a special function or a gathering. You will have your say in a property matter. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Strict budgeting will enable you to enjoy the festival. Businesspersons will be able to win more deals. Someone’s advice may come in handy for those fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’! Spending time with friends today may not be liked by spouse or a family member. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. Acquiring new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you do not face any problems. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. Travelling to meet an out of town relative or friend is foreseen for some and will prove most satisfying. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. Your competence will turn things in your favour on the professional front. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. It is a good day to handle property matters.

Love Focus: A kiss and make up situation will keep the love boat on course and cruising smoothly!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. It will be difficult to counter your depth of knowledge regarding a subject. It is a good day to handle property matters. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red