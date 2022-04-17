Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today you may remain a little nervous, yet a bit excited about all the things that are unfurling in front of your eyes. Some of you may have trouble processing all of it in one go. It is advised to take it slowly. You need not rush your enjoyment just because your surroundings demand you to do so. Take every step seriously and firmly. Certain situations that happened in the past few days may have left you confused about which path to take. The favourable planetary of your ruling star will help you choose and communicate better. Keep the communication channels open with those around you. This will lessen the chances of misunderstanding or confusion. Students can expect to reap the rewards of their hard work. Those of you who were trying to go abroad would now get positive results. A distant trip may partially fulfil your desire to move out and live an independent life. Before going away it will be a good idea to meet some old friends and reconnect deeply.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Financially, limited speculation may give positive results. You are advised against taking a risk with a big sum of money. You may get an opportunity to complete long-overdue projects, which may help in the progress of your enterprise.

Sagittarius Family Today

It may not be a good time to engage in any conflict with your loved ones as there are chances of misunderstanding each other. Therefore, it is advisable to think before you speak. A child of a family youngster’s conduct in a social function may cause worry. Talk to him/her patiently.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you are searching for a job abroad you would get a positive result as you have a fair chance of getting gains from a foreign land. Those creatively inclined may come into the spotlight and earn both fame and moolah today.

Sagittarius Health Today

You would have enough strength to undertake any strenuous task you put your mind to today. Free yourself from psychological burdens and any harmful vices you might have. This may give a boost to your health. You should follow a proper diet routine to remain fit.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those in a relationship can move to the next level as they may experience enhanced understanding and compatibility. You may find yourself attracted to someone you may have met recently or someone from social media. Do not act on your feelings. Bide your time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

