Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to be full of energy and enthusiasm today. You must invest your time in introspection and contemplation. You should think carefully and make your decisions with utmost seriousness. You should be thinking earnestly about how far you have come and how much effort you have put in to get here. A little introspection about your goals may make wonder what the path ahead holds for you. These periods of mental reflection are likely to prove helpful in the long run to achieve your career goals. This is the time to separate yourself from people who do not serve you. Break off the connections that may be acting as deadweight and pulling you down. This can be a good day to involve in some charity to gain some peace of mind. It is a good time to change your perspective towards life and get away from this fast pace of life. Those desirous of owning a house of their own may find family members supportive of the ideal.

Gemini Finance Today

Your financial situation can deteriorate, hence you are advised to save as much as possible. Those in business will have to work hard to get an opportunity to earn profitable deals. Risky ventures are to be avoided at all costs.

Gemini Family Today

You may get close to your loved ones and realize how important they are to you today. You might have taken them for granted in the past. Now is a great time to make up for your oversight. Children are likely to add to the cheer of the household with their infectious innocence.

Gemini Career Today

Professionally, you should be careful in your dealing with individuals at your workplace. You should put in constant efforts to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone. Focus on the task at hand at work and avoid procrastination at all costs.

Gemini Health Today

You may remain under mental stress; therefore it is advised to involve yourself in meditation. You must be careful about what you eat and drink. An excess of everything is harmful. Practice moderation to ensure your optimal well-being.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may get to meet your partner after a long hiatus. In the company of each other, you both can feel relieved after a very long time. After months and years of staying apart, you may rejoice in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

