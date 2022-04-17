Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

If you are seeking equilibrium in your life, then it is not the right time. Things may not go as planned. Therefore, do not take big decisions today, delay them for a day or two. Today, you may face some obstacles in your personal life, and this could lead to mental stress. You are advised to remain calm in this situation and maintain your composure. Tread carefully on all fronts. Many things may demand your attention. Prioritize your responsibilities well to accomplish your tasks. Doing one thing at a time may bring a beneficial outcome. You are advised to guard against overconfidence and try to maintain cordial relationships with everyone. Being encouraging and accommodating of others may help you get their cooperation easily. Give yourself a break and allow yourself to just relax. You have been allowing your work-life shadow your personal life. A trip to the hill may work wonders. Students may remain distracted due to the arrival f guests at home. Find a quiet corner for yourself and don't lose focus.

Aquarius Finance Today

Financially, it will be a favorable time to invest in long-term planning. However, don’t be taken in by people making spurious promises when borrowing and documenting everything in writing. This may let you sleep at night and protect your assets.

Aquarius Family Today

Relations with your in-laws may get better and mutual support will be evident in your relationship. Make efforts to nurture the ties. A chance get-together may enable you to reconnect with your near and dear ones.

Aquarius Career Today

Professionally, the atmosphere at the workplace may also not be cordial and it is advised to keep a normal relationship and avoid unnecessary arguments with your seniors. You may end up rubbing your seniors the wrong way which can strain the mutual relationship temporarily.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, beware of viral infections. You may find yourself a little stressed out and there may be some anxiety that can make you lonely. Seek out some lively company to elevate your mood.

Aquarius Love Life Today

If you are single there is a very good probability that you will meet the love of your life today. So be watchful. If you are already in a relationship, you may enter the next level in your relationship. There is likely to be harmony and peace in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

