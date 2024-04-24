Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 24, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

This is a very positive day, in which you get to achieve much. An investment option is likely to suit your requirement. Keeping good health will become your aim and you will put in the efforts to achieve it. Those craving a break from routine may get a chance to enjoy a vacation. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. Sticking to priorities at work will help you in tackling all issues in an orderly manner. Better options on the academic front may materialise soon.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying as partner appears more loving and caring.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Safe investment options may appeal to you more. Getting out of shape may prompt you to shake a leg and hit the fitness trail, but don't overdo things. Those in the hospitality business may find the day relatively calm and peaceful. You may not be able to afford something big for the house immediately, so wait for some more time. Long journeys are not recommended today. Property matters get sorted out. Those organising a function or an event can expect a hectic time, but it will be worth the effort.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover at someplace exclusive is likely.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. Health remains good through your own efforts. Give your opinion at work only if asked, as chances of getting snubbed cannot be ruled out. Buying something special to decorate the house cannot be ruled out. Travelling with family and friends is likely to prove enjoyable. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. Those planning something special on social front will get all the help they require.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal is likely to fill you with happiness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Stability on the financial front is foreseen and may allow you to plan on purchasing something big. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and continuing their exercise regime. Making new clients is possible for professionals. Setting up a new house or buying something new for the house is indicated. A childhood friend may invite you overseas or out of town, so don't think twice in accepting the invitation! This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: Chance meeting a member of the opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options. Those desperate to come back in shape will do so. You may take time off to plan how your professional sphere is likely to shape up. A family gathering will give you a chance of meeting people you generally don't remain in touch with. You may be required to go to a site or a location out of town in connection with your job. Those in two minds about developing a property must take a call now. Some people are likely to seek your guidance.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect blissful togetherness today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Monetary benefits may come your way and add to your wealth. Those feeling unwell are likely to recover soon. Your competence is likely to be acknowledged and promises to boost your reputation on the professional front. You may have to be a bit firm to ensure peace and quiet on the domestic front to let your hair down and relax. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Your preparation for something important on the social front is likely to go full steam ahead.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will need to be conscious of what you spend on in order to save. Health consciousness will come as a boon for some. This is the right time to get a project on the tracks, as its chances of success increase. Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. You are likely to reap much appreciation by helping someone close through your contacts and resources. Some students will have to generate self-confidence for doing well in a competition.

Love Focus: Avoid extra possessiveness in matters of love, especially today.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Green

Stability on the financial front is foreseen. Eating right is your mantra for remaining fit. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be richly rewarded. A parent can have some reservations about what you want to do. An exciting time during a trip is envisaged. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Your loving ways are likely to make you popular on the social front.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

You may get into two minds for incurring certain expenses. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. On the work front, you will get the chance to display your skills and efficiency to higher ups. A family youngster will totally rely on you for career counselling. Those apprehensive about a journey will travel in comfort. An opportunity to study abroad is likely for some. A piece of good news is likely to warm your heart and keep you aglow today.

Love Focus: Get ready for love from the word go, if you want to make the day a romantic success!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Grey

An increased earning is likely to find your bank balance in a happy state. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. You are likely to become passionate about something on the professional front that will reflect in your performance. A family outing is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. You are likely to expand your social circle.

Love Focus: The initiative of those seeking love is likely to bear fruit, but they will need to keep at it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Salary enhancement cannot be ruled out for some. Coming back in shape can prove an uphill task for some. Your ideas at work are likely to be appreciated and clear the way for implementing them. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. Those travelling for fun with friends and colleagues are likely to enjoy their hearts out. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Meeting someone special is possible.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and shows all signs of making the day fun.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Your financial position remains stable, as outstanding payments materialise. Good dietary habits will prevent you from getting out of shape. A lucrative deal may come your way on the business front. Problems on the domestic front are likely to be encountered, but will be overcome. A family outing is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out. Your dreams of achieving big are likely to be realised soon.

Love Focus: Keep romance on hold for some time as stars are not favourable.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Orange