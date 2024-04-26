Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A lifestyle change will do a whale of good to your health. Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. You may need to display your authority at work to get people in line. Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. A long vacation with a partner is indicated for some. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Be careful while handling currency as loss is indicated. A new venture may find support from most unexpected quarters. You can feel proud of the achievement of a family member. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. A project may seem like an uphill task on the academic front

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. This is the time to plan your finances for the future. There is much to be done, but you may find it difficult to get started! The bad mood of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. An academic assignment may need outside help. Your generosity towards someone will be fully reciprocated.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You can be made a part of an important event. An enjoyable time is foreseen in the company of your near and dear ones. Self-discipline on the dietary front will find you much fitter than before. A dubious investment is best avoided as it can lead to loss of money. Your style of working may need changes to improve your academic performance. A property decision will be given in your favour.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Self-motivation is your key to total fitness. A bonus or increment is on the cards but may face some delays. A hobby will help some spend their time constructively. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard!

Love Focus: You can find lover incommunicado and aloof.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An old ailment may pester you but will be taken care of. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front are likely to get positive feelers. You may change your opinion about someone on the domestic front. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. Your focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front. You can get hurt by someone not understanding your point of view.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make your lover enjoy your company.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is a possibility of starting something new to come back in shape. You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earnings. A good time is foreseen at work, as the workload seems to be minimal. Get-togethers and parties may keep you happily occupied on the family front. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity.

Love Focus: Stability in relationships is likely to be achieved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. You may need to monitor your finances closely. You may be called upon to undertake something prestigious. Tranquillity prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. Time to get serious about a property-related issue.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. A good source of earnings may show signs of drying up. Don’t reveal your plans to someone you are not comfortable with. The family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. Discuss any reservations you have about a property issue beforehand. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: The romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. Spending money on a luxury item may make your financial position tight. You will succeed in covering up someone’s mistakes at work. Keeping to yourself and not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Taxing times are ahead for some businesspersons. A worrying situation on the work front is successfully resolved. You will diffuse all tensions and make the home front a happy place to be in. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You will need to be quick on the academic front, before the pressure overwhelms you. A celebration on the social front is likely to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. You will feel much happier and contented on the family front. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades. Remaining busy in what you have started is indicated today.

Love Focus: Differences that were cropping up in a relationship are likely to disappear.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Saffron