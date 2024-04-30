All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 30, 2024

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Those suffering pay cuts may not be able to find other avenues of earning. You can go ahead with a venture which is likely to become profitable soon. You can remain busy organising something on the family front. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: You are likely to spare no effort in making your love life tick.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains depressed and irritable. Some of you may end up investing in a dubious scheme and lose money. Hectic time is foreseen, as much is expected out of you. Some of you can get busy in doing up your home. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the interest alive of someone attracted to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Business persons are likely to bag a few new clients. Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. This is a good day to buy property. Some more hard work is required on the academic front by those aiming for higher studies.

Love Focus: Create a romantic ambience to enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. You may be included in an ongoing project at work. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Some of you may plan to buy property.

Love Focus: A relationship is poised to grow stronger as lover opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. You may feel a bit reluctant to air your doubts on the academic front for fear of ridicule.

Love Focus: Romance blooms for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those out of shape will need to go the whole hog in attaining physical fitness. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. A good break on the job front is expected. Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Some of you may be negligent of your health and pay the price. Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Some of you are likely to add to your skills. A family reunion is on the cards and you may get invited to a social function. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front.

Love Focus: The sweet words of a lover will sound most reassuring.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. A financial boon is expected and may bring you big money. Wise investments promise to bring handsome dividends. A major renovation work may be undertaken at home. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may crave for the company and look for romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Certain measures taken pertaining to health will prove beneficial. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Becoming the favourite of senior is likely to give some a new high. Something pending on the home front may be taken up in the right earnest. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Start saving for renovating an old house.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Grey

You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Paperwork can bog some down at work. It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. On the academic front, you may need to do something about your own shortcomings.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

Health may cause concern, but will be nothing serious. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. Professionals are likely to have a field day today. It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Expect a positive response from someone you are interested in.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms as you manage to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

Take adequate breaks between workouts, so as not to overstrain. Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. Stars seem favourable on both personal and professional fronts today. Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. A change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for some time is likely to grow into a flame.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White