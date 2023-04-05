All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 5, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Capital will not be a problem for those diversifying in business. You will need to guide someone properly at work, so that there are no comebacks. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Chances of some delay in vacation plans cannot be ruled out. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to.

Love Focus: Spending time together with partner will provide untold joy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Differences in a joint family set-up threaten to spoil the domestic atmosphere. An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters. Settling for a piece of real estate may soon become a reality for some. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top. Well begun is half done, so expect to complete whatever you have undertaken.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. Parent or a family member may breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding. Money due to you may not be immediately received, but you will get it in due course of time. Road users will need to be alert while travelling. A property dispute threatens to go the legal way. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may open up a bit to those who display a positive attraction towards you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. Balancing many jobs at a time may tire you out, so pace yourself. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Some of you can take a short break for a sightseeing vacation. A piece of property may be given out on rent.

Love Focus: Positive developments are envisaged on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

More interest is required on the health front. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. This is a good day to finish time consuming jobs, as you have the time on your hands. Your deeds may make you answerable to parents or a family elder. Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. Getting shortchanged in a property matter is possible. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers.

Love Focus: Your idea of spending the day may not be in sync with what the lover wants.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your active lifestyle is set to make a marked improvement in your life. Losing money is foreseen, so be careful if you plan to carry large amounts. Don’t repose too much trust in someone at work, as he or she can let you down at the eleventh hour. You may benefit from the advice of a family member. Plans for a vacation can be finalised now. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings.

Love Focus: Lover can force you to make a commitment, but take your time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. A financial crisis faced by some is likely to blow over. A senior at work may favour you for something prestigious. Family may appear a bit demanding, but you may be reading too much into it. A business trip may be needed to refresh old contacts. A property matter may become worrisome, so keep your options open. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. A salary rise or increment can be expected by some. At work, you may be kept busy on different fronts today. More efforts would be required to make the domestic environment serene and peaceful. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Slacking on the health front can delay getting back in shape. You will find financial front brightening up as you manage to step up your earnings. A complex issue at work may be taken up by you today, but you may not manage to make much headway. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Travel fatigue will need to be tackled promptly before it gets the better of you. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health check may become a necessity for some. You are likely to add to your wealth by choosing some good investment options. Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. Some of you can opt for a more comfortable mode of transport. Those new to driving should not throw caution to the winds while driving.

Love Focus: Those in love may not be in talking terms today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. You are likely to become financially savvy and save money for something important. A new business venture may fail to take off due to lack of resources. Your domestic boat sails smoothly. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Be more judicious in your selection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Overspending threatens to make you tight on the financial front. Day turns out well for you as you achieve much on both personal and professional fronts. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Setting out for a vacation now will be favourable. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front to avoid any pitfalls.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

