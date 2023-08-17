All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 17, 2023 (Pixabay)

Financially, you will be much better poised than before. Your perfect body will be a testimony to the efforts put in by you. You will manage to effectively tackle an unexpected situation arising at work today. You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! This is a good day for travelling long distance. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Businesspersons and retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Family life will prove most fulfilling as you find spouse supportive. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front. Networking promises to help you on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone you are close to on the romantic front may plan something with you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. A piece of good advice will come in handy for tackling a complicated issue at work. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs.

Love Focus: Flirting won’t hurt you and can give oodles of fun, so why not enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine. Something that you wanted to happen in a certain way at work will happen that way. You will manage to turn the domestic environment to your liking. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower his or her affections on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine. A senior at work can keep you waiting for a decision, but you will have your way in the end. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your efforts are likely to become profitable soon. You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. A professional venture that you have undertaken or plan to undertake will be successful. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: Love life can do with a bit of rekindling as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earning as the market seems favourable. This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind.

Love Focus: Luck favours those who seek love today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Making money may not be too difficult and will lead you to prosperity. You manage to maintain good health despite irregular hours and little rest. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. Hitting the road will lighten your mind. Good return from a sale of property is possible for some.

Love Focus: Romantic life takes a turn for the better, as someone walks into your life to make it rosy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you may make new friends and add to your friends’ circle. A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. Businesspersons will be able to achieve much today. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. Enjoying a vacation with family is on the cards for some. This is a good time to sell an asset as you are likely to get a good price for it. Utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers may not see eye to eye today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Past investments start giving good returns. Your efforts at work are likely to be acknowledged by higher ups. Homemakers can involve themselves in improving the home environment. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front. You may take time out to interact with others on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may sour over some petty differences.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front. You are likely to be honored and put on a pedestal by your well-wishers.

Love Focus: You may feel frustrated in not being able to take the one you love out on a vacation.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good investments may find your money growing. Those suffering from an ailment for long will find their condition much improved. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Team under your guidance is likely to do well in a competition. A word given to someone on the social front will need to be honored.

Love Focus: Something that you do or say may offend lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Peach

