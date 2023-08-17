Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023 predicts hiccups at love

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023 predicts hiccups at love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 17, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for August 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Fall in love today to make the day better.

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you know where to draw the boundary

Fall in love today to make the day better. Have a busy day at the office. Both your finance and health are good which means you’ll be happy throughout the day.

Gemini Daily Horoscope, August 17, 2023: Today is good to take major financial decisions. Enjoy good health today.
Gemini Daily Horoscope, August 17, 2023: Today is good to take major financial decisions. Enjoy good health today.

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Your performance will be good at the office. Today is good to take major financial decisions. Enjoy good health today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Single Gemini females need to be ready to accept a proposal from a classmate or a coworker today. It is your call to accept it. However, most Gemini natives will have a happy romantic life today. Spend more time with the lover and share both happiness and grief. A long night drive is a good option to make a call on the marriage. Your parents may approve of the relationship. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive.

Gemini s Career Horoscope Today

You are lucky to get professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Utilize every chance to ensure your career growth. New responsibilities will come and take them up on your shoulder without hesitation. Businessmen need to have a realistic approach to life and business. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities and this need to be resolved before the day ends. Students will clear the examination today and some Gemini natives will also join their first job today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is good today. You’ll receive wealth from multiple sources including a previous investment. Some fortunate Gemini natives will also inherit ancestral property. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important to not spend too high on luxury items. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. Those who are passionate about the stock market and speculative business can also try luck there.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of health. You will be free from most previous ailments and no major health issues is seen. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out. To be healthy, follow a menu free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Today is good to quit both tobacco and alcohol. In addition, you may also start attending a yoga session.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out