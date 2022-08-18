Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Listening to someone’s advice on the professional front will be in your interest. You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for long. Something pending on the home front may be taken up in the right earnest. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. Your professionalism is likely to be praised at work. Your regular exercise routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Someone’s unexpected arrival at home threatens to upset your personal plans. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Reverses in risky investments will be handled competently. You will manage to complete all unfinished tasks on the work front. A set routine will find you achieving perfect health. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Expected payments are likely to get released soon. Fortunes are set to rise for those in trade and business. Adopting healthy alternatives promises to keep you perfectly fit. Your soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a distraught family member. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to take positive steps for curbing extra expenditure. Networking is likely to help those looking for a suitable job. A training partner will be a big boon for you to come back in shape. Family will be supportive of your ideas, but only to an extent. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: Romance for some may just be a phone call away!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Steady income from savings may come in handy for child’s tuitions. An oversight at work can get you in all sorts of trouble. Good health is assured through own efforts. Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find luck favouring them today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. Whatever you have in mind, you will manage to implement it at work. You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. A property issue may make you tense.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Hard work may not get you what working smart may, so become wiser. Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. You may think up ways of improving your health. A major renovation work may be undertaken at home. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: You may find love where you least expect it, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A financier will help you in investing correctly. A change of job may not work out well for you, so reconsider it. You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. Tensions on the family front are likely to get sorted out. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money you had been waiting for is finally released. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest. You enjoy good health, thanks to some curbs on your excesses. A child or family youngster may need disciplining. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property.

Love Focus: Lover will have much to share with you and will keep you entertained.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Professionally, your ideas will be much appreciated. You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts. It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some.

Love Focus: Going may not be as smooth on the romantic front as envisaged.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Gray

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front seems all set to stabilise, as money starts trickling in. Someone at the workplace may need your help, so give it without any reservations. Remaining regular in your exercise regimen will ensure good health. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

