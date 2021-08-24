Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21- April 20)

You may be tasked at work to meet someone important, so be well prepared. Innovative ideas will add to your value in the organisation you are working for. Good workout can work wonders for your health.

Love Focus: Marriage front is likely to get activated for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

*Taurus (April 21- May 20)

Something committed to you on the professional front will be fulfilled. It is best to postpone an

important financial decisions as stars don’t seem favourable. Solid preparation is likely to win the day for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will simply rock as you come closer to partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

*Gemini (May 21- June 21)

Waiting a bit too long may let slip a good business opportunity. Financially, you will remain on sound wicket. Some healthy alternatives are likely to be taken up by you for better health.

Love Focus: You can feel hesitant in expressing your feelings to lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Cancer (June 22- July 22)

You may feel inferior to someone at work, because of his or her better showing. Luck favours you on the financial front as money comes to you. Those ailing for sometime are likely to make a fast recovery.

Love Focus: Togetherness will be immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Leo (July 23- August 23)

Receiving appreciation from superiors at work is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Financially, you’ll be able to secure a position and overcome problems. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member.

Love Focus: You may find a lover in an indifferent mood today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Virgo (August 24- September 23)

At work, you will be able to set your own pace and finish the job most

efficiently. You are likely to find yourself financially secure. Adopting good health options will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: A freshly begun romantic relationship is likely to flourish.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

*Libra (September 24- October 23)

Something good is going to happen on the work front. Financially, you are likely to improve the present situation. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Scorpio (October 24- November 22)

A new job will enable you to unravel your true talents. Previous investments are set to bring handsome returns. You will need to keep your mood swings in check, especially on the domestic front. A journey may prove monotonous.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

*Sagittarius (November 23- December 21)

Differences are foreseen with someone important on the professional front. Wealth is likely to come to those running a commercial enterprise. Home remedies will be the key to keep minor ailments away.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Professionals are likely to earn well today. You will have enough in your bank after paying all dues. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and healthy.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship needs to be tended with care, so take steps to strengthen it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Someone at work may try to take undue advantage of your kind nature. Expenses may need to be brought under control. Don’t invest in property today.

Love Focus: You are likely to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cherry

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A good opportunity to multiply your money may come to you. Something started on the fitness front is likely to give positive results. Your help to someone in the family will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Cupid will soon make you realise romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

