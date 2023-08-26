All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 26, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Health-wise, you have nothing to complain about. Some of you can opt for perfecting your professional skills. You will find the energy to undertake a task on the home front. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner! Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Lover will help you in coming out of your shell and enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. Your worry about catching the flu or becoming unwell will be unfounded. Retailers may think along the lines of opening some new showrooms. Today, some of you may be busy organizing a party or a get-together at home. Traveling is likely to open new doors of success. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop at work.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A venture undertaken by you is likely to prove most profitable. Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. A perfect day for people involved in any kind of trade. You can vie with someone else to win over the affections of a family youngster. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. Property issue gets resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Time has come inch closer to the one you have taken a fancy for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An increase in earnings is in the offing and will make you financially stable. Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. Things are likely to turn out in your favour on the professional front. Your near and dear ones are likely to invite you over. If you are planning on embarking on a short vacation, now’s the time when you enjoy the most. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. You will be able to exorcise the demons of your mind by focusing on the positive. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon!

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours bring handsome returns.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a good time to invest, so search for the best options. You enjoy excellent health, so bury all fears about ill health that you have been harboring. Some of you will stand to benefit from a new policy at work. Meeting old friends and colleague will be much fun and keep you popular. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An extra source of income may start to fill up your coffers soon. A wrong notion about a health issue is likely to get clarified. You will find people acknowledging your skills and talents at work. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the interest alive of the one attracted to you!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. Earning is set to enhance, as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. A positive improvement in health is foreseen for those ailing. Those trying to come back in shape will find their goal within their grasp. Marketing people are likely to be at their selling best. You will be able to manage things well on the domestic front.

Love Focus: On the love front, you will feel much nearer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may not manage to increase your earning capacity immediately, but will succeed eventually. Quick recovery is foretold for those ailing. Your interest in a current project will impress those who matter. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Make efforts to keep your bank balance healthy. Health remains perfect as you lead a balanced life. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An outstanding payment will be received. Meditation will help you reach inner calmness. You will be able to manage things well on the professional front. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! An out-of-town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time together is foreseen for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before time. Modern techniques to become fit may be adopted. Sound planning will find your project moving forward smoothly on the work front. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Expect a pleasant surprise from the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

