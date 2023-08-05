All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 5, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A sightseeing tour is possible for some youngsters. Settling in a new house is indicated. Someone may seek your advice on a personal level. Someone at office may help you out in completing a task. Helping out a family youngster is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An evening out with family will prove immensely enjoyable. Suitable returns from rented out property can be expected. An alternative to your staple diet will prove immensely beneficial to some. Your ideas at work seem practical and will help you in making your project or assignment easier.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Family will be supportive and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. Youngsters may enjoy an excursion with their group. Hard work seems to be paying off on the academic front. Your ability to impress others is likely to make you popular on the social front. Money or an expensive gift can be received from someone who simply adores you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your worth at the workplace will be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent results. Light workout and walks will keep you in a fine fettle. You may need to display your authority at work to get people in line. Depressing thoughts vanish as a special friend or relative arrives to lift up your spirits.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Long journeys would yield excellent returns. A changed diet plan suits you well and will keep you in the best of health and spirits. Favourable planetary position ensures recognition and monetary gains. Auspicious events and function will be celebrated with gaiety and children will be a major source of happiness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Peace prevails on the domestic front and will help you relax and enjoy the day. A feather in the cap is assured for some on the academic front.

An overseas trip may materialize for some. Daily exercise routine will ensure your fitness level. Beware! You may become the victim of boss’s bad mood today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A social cause taken up by you will be much appreciated by the members of your social circle. Previous investments promise to fetch handsome returns. You will find no problems in adhering to a tough exercise regimen. Keep all your options open on the academic front to stand a better chance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those learning how to drive will make speedy progress. Setting up the house will be on the priority list of homemakers today. Keeping in touch with a family elder is likely to be appreciated in your social circle.

You will need to get better acquainted with someone, before you can ask for favors.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Cold calling is likely to get some positive results for salespersons. You will be able to relate better to a senior on the work front. Travel will be exciting, especially if it is undertaken with someone close. Full support of family will find you realising your dream on the academic front.

You may not be able to justify your stand in favoring someone undeserving, so don’t even try!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone may play a spoilsport at work and ruin the day for you. Financial wisdom will make you become a bit of a penny pincher. Those prone to accidents and injuries will need to be careful. Someone in the family may increase your workload by calling some people over. It is easy to pass the buck at work, but it may come back to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A balanced diet and adequate physical activity will be enough to remain healthy. A fun trip is on the cards for some. Good news is in store for those running for a post or waiting to get nominated. Being kind and helpful to one and all is likely to enhance your image in society.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters setting out on a trip. Results of networking will soon become apparent on the professional front.

You will need to do some quick thinking today at work, if you don’t want to get cornered. Some lucrative avenues of promoting business open up for you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON