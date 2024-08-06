Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 6, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Only if you are financially sound should you go for a new venture. Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Some of you will need to be careful about your reputation on the professional front. Some homemakers can expect to get praised. An outing is on the cards and may take you to someplace exotic. A decision regarding property will be to your liking. Your services may be sought on the social front, which you will happily render.

Love Focus: Outing with lover may prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Landing a good and well- paying job is likely for some. Condition of someone close can show rapid improvement. You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. You will keep the family in an upbeat mood by your antics. Getting a lucrative offer on property is possible. You will find people warming up towards you on the social front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Someone may not toe your line at work, but you will be able to get around them. Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed. You will succeed in improving the ugly mood of spouse. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. An exciting outing in green environs will help you refresh and rejuvenate. Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to read your mood correctly to make you enjoy a blissful evening.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Doing up the house is on the cards. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: Steps may be taken to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Peace and harmony at home will give you immense mental satisfaction. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. You remain fit as a fiddle through your own efforts. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Socially, you will impress even your detractors!

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you oodles of happiness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Confusion at work is satisfactorily resolved. Good mood of family member is likely to brighten the domestic front. A good day for travelling long distance. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. Mental tension will become a thing of the past as you employ some good stress-busting techniques. Finding time to enjoy socially may seem tough at this juncture, but you will manage it somehow.

Love Focus: Romance enters your life unannounced and promises to make life interesting!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Professionals will be able to make new clientele. Things remain fine on the financial front. Someone close to you will go all out to help you out today. You will be able to buy the house or property you had been eyeing for long. Despite being irregular in workouts, you will be able to lead a healthy life. This is an excellent day for you to participate in a family gathering with full enthusiasm. You are likely to get socially active and renew many relationships that have cooled over the years.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may make the first move, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

You may take great satisfaction in keeping everyone in the loop regarding day- to-day happenings on the social front. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Deteriorating financial situation will show signs of improvement soon. You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check. Keeping your eyes and ears open at work will be in your interest. Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

You are likely to find yourself on a financially sound wicket for investing in something big. Buying property is on the cards for those looking around for a suitable house or a flat. Robust health will find you energetic and ready to take on the world! You may have to balance work with family, as both may seem demanding today. You are likely to make a special place for yourself at work due to you contribution on the professional front. Getting invited to a party or a function is possible on the social front.

Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Your hard work and diligence on the professional front are certain to pay. An invitation to a family get-together promises to make the day enjoyable. You remain regular in your workouts. Good financial management may find you saving a lot. Your popularity rises in your social circle. You are likely to find ways to improve your financial condition. Chances of inheriting a property look bright for some. Helpful attitude of someone who cares for you will seem most touching.

Love Focus: Efforts to bring romance back into your life will succeed.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Positive thoughts promise to keep you motivated the whole day. You will maintain good image on the professional front. Those in uniformed services are likely to get recognised for their contribution. Sportspersons will be able to achieve top physical fitness before the event. Keeping tabs on expenditure will be in your interest. A decision on the property front will be in your favour. Some of you will soon become earning members of your family.

Love Focus: Love at first sight situation may occur and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. There is a strong possibility of a guest arriving at your doorstep and brightening your day. An out-of-town official trip is in the pipeline. A social event can be organised in your honour.

Love Focus: A budding romance may go into cold storage due to transfers, but you will find ways to keep it alive!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream