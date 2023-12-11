All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 11, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Those in marketing and retail will manage to easily achieve their targets. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. Phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Picking up odd jobs is likely to beef up your main earning. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Home remedy will come in handy for those with health problems. You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. It is celebration time for those hoping for a prized posting or appointment. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. You will be able to easily overcome the hurdles faced on the professional front. You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Regular walks and jogging may be taken up by some. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health freaks are likely to go all out for increasing their strength and stamina. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Your tact and persuasiveness may prove a big strength on the professional front. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome all problems to win your love back.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Your performance will be commendable in whatever you do on the professional front today. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. You are likely to excel in the professional arena and get recognised for your efforts. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Stability in relationship is likely to be achieved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Seizing new opportunities on the business front may get you started in a big way. Someone’s constructive suggestion is likely to help you out on the family front. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine. Good communication skills will keep the possibility of winning a lucrative deal alive. An excellent day is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. You will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An exciting time with friends is foreseen, so get ready to let your hair down! This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Homemakers are likely to channelise their energy in accomplishing something big. Efforts will help you in getting firmly established on the professional front.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White