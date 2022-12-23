Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your bank account may remain healthy today. The hectic atmosphere at work may be something you'd like to avoid. You should make an effort to get home from work early so that you can spend time on personal pursuits. Some of your coworkers may lighten the mood by telling jokes. Any kind of real estate investment may pay off in the long run. Make the most of the opportunity if a family vacation is on the cards. Today is a good day to start a fitness routine; it will leave you energised and ready to get things done.

Love Focus: Spend time with your partner as much as possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can improve your health by eating right. By bringing joy to others, you will find that you feel less pressure if a loved one is having trouble juggling everything, and you pitch in and help. Your bond may benefit from this. Get together with smart people and take their thoughtful advice. Develop your expertise in the technical field. For success in professional circles, an intellectual outlook is essential for navigating the tricky waters of office politics. Your boss may throw a surprise party and invite you to attend. Make sure you plan ahead so that you can enjoy the gathering.

Love Focus: Some good matrimonial proposals are in the pipeline for those desperately looking for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may get out of your financial bind and end up with lots of money.The people around you may be mesmerised by your charisma. You can easily find answers to your questions and concerns. Any kind of puja or other rituals of good fortune can be performed at home to promote peace. Eat well or results may reflect on your health. Today, you may feel dizzy at work because of the happiness you've experienced, thanks to your coworkers. You have a high tolerance for discomfort and a broad perspective. This evening, you and your pals might get together.

Love Focus: Your romantic life may start to wilt under the weight of misunderstandings despite your best efforts. Stay away from arguments.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your financial situation may improve if you take part in money-related activities today. Everyone around you, from coworkers to loved ones, can benefit from your sunny disposition. Your loved ones, particularly your spouse and kids, think highly of you. You always look so put together and sophisticated. Maintaining good health requires regular checkups. Maybe today you'll get a visit from your folks or some other friends or family. Create a magical evening for them. Do some home improvement shopping in anticipation of a possible salary increase. As an alternative to your busy schedules, you could take a picnic.

Love Focus: The ability to verbalize your emotions is a skill you could acquire. Send a bouquet to your sweetheart to express your feelings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is a good day for you, and you will accomplish many of your goals. Your friends and family may feel less pressured because of your carefree disposition. You will make a profit on any overseas real estate investments you make. A more optimistic outlook on life has been linked to improved health. Put the stress of work aside and focus on being patient with your family. This evening, you are free to enjoy the fantastic company of your loved ones.There could be minor difficulties at work, but they're all within your capabilities to solve.

Love Focus:The power of love has the potential to deepen your connection with your sweetheart. Maintain respect for one another.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos may find it difficult to please everyone. No amount of giving up what you hold dear will ever bring peace to the world or make everyone happy. Perhaps a more seasoned community member can offer advice on how to increase your financial stability. Investing in real estate is a great idea if you listen to the advice of a savvy property dealer. A trip abroad could be just what the doctor ordered to help you forget about your problems. Maintain your fitness level by sticking to your workout routine. Put forth your best effort at work because you have the potential to succeed. Maintain your vigour and enthusiasm.

Love Focus: Your significant other may shower you with affection. Spend time with your sweetheart and steer clear of arguments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Avoid late-night movies and practise sound sleep. Take frequent breaks from your tiresome work. Today, you might have financial growth. If someone visits your home, offer the best hospitality. You may decide to eat only homemade dishes to stay healthy. Your colleagues may help you when you're in need. If you find injustice, you may get into a heated argument. Be calm to keep your mood from slipping. You can help poverty-stricken people. It may bring mental peace. Students who study hard may do well on upcoming exams.

Love Focus:It's possible that if you feel like smiling and listening to love songs, you're actually in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Be calm as a moon today. You can lead your project to success, which can boost your career. A sudden influx of cash may help you pay your bills. You can lighten and brighten your loved one's mood with your jokes if she has mood swings. Enjoy a love day with your family. Grasp opportunities if you think you won't get another chance. You could travel abroad for your project. You have good health, so keep it up. Real estate or land investments may be profitable, but avoid properties that have been a source of contention.

Love Focus: If you need a big nod and inclination from the person you love, express your feelings later.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, be yourself. Enjoy. Avoid negativity, which can help you evaluate your life. Keep working hard and have faith in yourself; you may succeed. Your boss may promote you to a position that benefits you. Today, your family, friends, and coworkers may show your love and care. After a good conversation with you, others may relax. Good health revs you up. You may own a property today, but get wise advice before investing in real estate. Family travel may be on the cards today. Today is good for a safe and happy journey.

Love Focus:Love yourself and give your romantic life some time, love and care. Your romantic prospects may improve with optimism.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your day may be exciting with financial and property gains. Either your elders or you may buy a beautiful property. Some of you may face problems, but you're bold enough to overcome them. Yoga and meditation may boost your energy and metabolism. You may see a silver lining amid worries and trouble. If you commit, keep it. Your joyous personality may make others laugh in hard times. Try to finish your work by halftime to enjoy your day. Don't visit obscure places in a new city.

Love Focus:Your romantic life may provide the motivation you need to succeed.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You need to be optimistic. Set goals and move forward. Gain wealth and thank those who helped you succeed. Yoga and meditation may calm the mind and heart. If you're in a negative crowd, don't get carried away. Don't let them ruin your peace of mind. Find your true self in such chaos. Learn from mistakes and love your family. Make every day bloom. Quarrels can ruin your happiness, so don't let your ego win. The overseas property you bought may give you lavish benefits. Take your family on a memorable vacation. Keep their safety in mind.

Love Focus: You may love your partner unconditionally. Make it special with a romantic surprise.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today's your day. Enjoy it! Now is the time to begin your long-awaited trip with family and friends. Taking up your favourite hobbies to boost your hidden talent is possible for some. Spend time with family because you rarely do. Someone may try to dominate you, but you must resist. Don't repeat past mistakes; learn from them. If anyone tries to take credit for your goals on the academic front, don't let them. You may need to speak up for it. Your coworkers may support you. Today's blessing is money. You can invest in real estate or land with a wise property dealer.

Love Focus: You are likely to have a scintillating time with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

