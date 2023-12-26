All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 26, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Situation is set to considerably improve on the financial front for some. Following the home budget strictly is important at this juncture. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. It may become necessary to take outside help in a personal venture. This is not the day to invest your money on sheer guess work, as loss is indicated. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired, if you don't put in efforts now.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Love Focus: Planning something special on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Financially, the day augurs well for most of you. It will be possible to buy something you have been longing for some time now. A good ride or a long drive is likely to lift up your spirits. It may become difficult to budge from your present mindset about a personal matter, but you must try. Be at their networking best, if you want your business to grow. It is only a matter of time before you surmount the odds to get going on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Those hoping to boost their earnings may get the opportunity they await. A sport promises to keep you in perfect shape. A vacation will give you ample opportunity to enjoy the new locale and let your hair down. It is time you focussed on your health and not to take unnecessary strain. Finishing pending jobs may keep you busy in office today. Expect wholehearted support of your well-wishers on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of an exclusive evening out with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Something promised may not materialise immediately, but it is only a matter of time before you get it. Partner may need a lot of convincing, if you wish to implement your ideas at home. A loan taken by someone may be returned. Your better judgement will prevail in a family matter. Don’t take no for an answer from someone who is reluctant to do your bidding at work.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom soon, as you manage to find an ideal mate.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Give credit to the one who has helped you on the academic front. A matrimonial proposal may require a background check, so don't let it pass. You may find spouse extra sensitive today, so steer clear! You will need to be more organised at work today to take up additional workload. Those who are looking for suitable employment may get considered for a dream job. A misplaced item or valuable can give you sleepless nights, so be careful.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the beloved is possible and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Some family issues may need to be nipped in the bud, before they get out of hand. You will be able to pre-empt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Putting in a little more effort will get you what you desire. Don't remain laid back at work today, as it may get noticed by higher ups. You will manage to perform well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A most unexpected surprise awaits you on the romantic front that is certain to warm the cockles of your heart

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Additional workload may come your way, so be prepared to spend some extra hours today. An argument with partner is best avoided in the interest of domestic peace and harmony. You will manage to raise the capital for funding a business project. A selective diet and adequate rest finds you in the pink of health. It is important to remain focussed on the academic front. Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love.

Love Focus: Happiness on the love front is assured, as you find yourself much closer to lover, than before.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Someone may try and belittle your efforts at work, but don't get perturbed as good work always gets noticed. Your health mantra will ensure that you get on the path to total fitness. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a comfortable position, as money flows in. You can get down to implementing some changes on the home front. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount.

Love Focus: Beloved is certain to brighten up your day by doing something special.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Money will not pose much of a problem, as your earning gets a boost. Rest and a good massage will do wonders to refresh and rejuvenate the body. Luck favours you today on the professional front. Changing the décor of the house may be on your mind. A journey will be fruitful in more ways than one! A property is likely to come into your name. Your leadership qualities will be much appreciated in a particular situation that you may find yourself in today.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than eager to please you, so enjoy all the attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Some of you will be able to earn big bucks soon. Professional excellence is in store for some. Adjustments between young couples may be necessitated by a changed scenario on the home front. Showing places around in the city to someone who has arrived from outside is possible today. A good morning workout will keep you feeling fresh the whole day. Fulfilling a commitment for someone made long ago will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: The one you desire is likely to shower love on you and make the romantic front rosy

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Self-discipline will keep you in good health. Good earning is indicated, as profits accrue. Things on the academic front will go according to plans. A trip will prove enjoyable, only if you keep your health intact. A side business can prove promising, as it turns profitable. Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out. An opportunity to travel to another city may come to you. An exciting time is foreseen in a function or a party.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organise something special for two.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Problems on the financial front are set to disappear. Adhering to a regular exercise regime get you the break on the health front. Professionally you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. A delicate domestic issue will need to be handled with understanding and care. Places of tourist attraction may be on the agenda of those travelling on a pilgrimage. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen for those in love

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream