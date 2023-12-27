All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 27, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Good bargaining while shopping will enable you to buy something extra with the money saved. Adhere to dietary restrictions to remain healthy. Things at work turn out favourable as you implement some new ideas. A family youngster is likely to become a source of concern. An outing with your near and dear ones is indicated. Survey the real estate market before settling on any deal, as getting something better is possible.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame after a long time will prove most exciting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Your ability to impress people who matter may boost your career prospects. Offer an expensive gift to someone only if he or she plays ball in getting what you want. You may need to spare time today to sort out some domestic issues. A sightseeing tour is possible for some youngsters. You may find it difficult to cope up in the field that you have opted for, so take all help you can. Be cautious and not let anyone throw a spanner in the works and spoil your performance.

Love Focus: Romance shows signs of blossoming, as a co-worker shows an unusual interest in you!

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You will manage to change your lifestyle and achieve total health. Your involvement on the domestic front, despite professional workload, will be much appreciated. Whatever you are spending, you are certain to earn double that. Give a sympathetic ear to spouse or a family member. A good opportunity for sightseeing may materialise. Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Don't forget to complete whatever is to be done today, if you don't want to spend extra hours at work. Luck takes a turn for the better on the academic front. Home remedy may come in handy. Driving proves to be great fun today. Your expensive ways are likely to irritate someone footing your bill, so pay attention and mend your ways. Recovering from a monetary setback may take time, so don't get into a panic.

Love Focus: Peace and tranquility is assured in the company of lover on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Exciting time is foreseen with the arrival of guests at home. Your gift of the gab is likely to make you the centre of attraction of a social gathering. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some. Your initiative on the professional front will be appreciated. Financial front will remain stable under your watchful eye. Developing property may become your priority. A function being organised by you will be well attended and enjoyed.

Love Focus: An affair started innocently can get serious and ring in happy times.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Remain in a positive frame of mind to settle legal issues. An unforeseen expenditure threatens to deplete your savings. Let eating right be your mantra. You are likely to enjoy a happy domestic phase. With your devotion and single-mindedness, progress on the career front is assured. A family elder may be at his or her complaining best, so do whatever you can to resolve problems. A better arrangement for commuting may be adopted by some.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may take to morning walks. You will manage your finances well to save for something important. At work, someone close may help you out in a tight situation and save you a lot of hassle. Sharing fond memories of the past with your near and dear ones will cheer you up. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old time sakes. A journey proves enjoyable.

Love Focus: Someone is out to impress you on the romantic front, so enjoy the attention while it lasts!

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

You will be able to put across your points effectively on the professional front. Opting for a safe investment will be a step in the right direction. A property issue is likely to be settled amicably, but you will need to make the first move. Your efforts on the academic front will be richly rewarded. Financial gains bring you on a firm footing. A new health regime finds you in top physical condition.

Love Focus: You may find lover in mood today, so plan something exclusive together.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. Spirituality may begin to have a special meaning in your life. You may take up a fitness regimen as a hobby and benefit immensely. Day proves favourable for those holding responsible positions. Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Having own roof over your head may motivate you to think on the lines of buying property.

Love Focus: You may take special pains to spend quality time with the beloved today.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Remain positive about the outcome on the academic front, as things look favourable. Your capability may be tested on the professional front today, so give it your best shot. A new source of income is likely to boost your earnings. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment. Choose to ‘run’ to catch up on the fitness front! A pilgrimage may be planned by some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will prove fruitful and get you close to the one you desire.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

It is good to enjoy life, but not at the cost of your job, so don't skip work. Be fair in a domestic situation, if you want to keep resentment at bay. Better guidance will prove a boon on the academic front. Your excellent financial situation will add to your confidence. Someone who is keen to travel with you may rope you in for a trip. Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal.

Love Focus: You will be willing to take all the trouble, just to meet your beloved today.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

At work, you may need to take time off to attend to some personal work today. Fun with family is foreseen today, so expect to have a great time. Your endeavours on the fitness front will have a positive result on health. Stability on the financial front is assured. You will leave no stone unturned in making your stay out of town comfortable. Property matters get sorted out. Your sympathetic attitude towards the suffering of someone close will help heal his or her emotional wounds.

Love Focus: Planning something out with lover is indicated, so expect to enjoy your heart out!

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream