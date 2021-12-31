Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Don’t hesitate to give a glimpse of your sensitive soul to the ones around you. If dreaming of achieving something big then start with taking small steps rather than taking the big ones. Even after going back a long way there are still some conflicts and misunderstandings on the family front. The efforts and hard work you put in as ingredients, are what made you into the star performer of your workplace. If you sometimes feel sad, irritated wearing a crystal gemstone can be of help.

Love Focus: You are soon going to be smitten in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Be confident with your decisions and nothing else matters. Don’t be greedy taking unnecessary risks to increase your bank balance. Avoid taking risks related to monetary matters today. Trust and support of family are the pillars of your strength. Pay attention to their happiness too. Keep working hard and nothing can make you appear dull. Good health comes with a good mood and healthy eating. Be a role model for others on the work front and it will earn you points too.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Be flexible and understanding and the spoiled plans won’t be able to ruin your day. Pop the cork and pour the champagne—there’s much to celebrate; your stars are busy this week. A day where your family will need your attention. You’re busy and productive and going places! You could find yourself in a sudden, heated argument. You will find yourself above the skies, feeling all good physically and mentally. Try drinking hot drinks and you will go through the day well.

Love Focus: It’s the fact that you and your partner are made of the same stardust.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your mind is extremely powerful and believing that what you need is out there taps into the abundance that already surrounds you so assume the best. It’s an excellent time to invest in property or land in some developed areas. All will go well in the family sector. You know well that nothing works till you do. Stay hydrated and eat healthily. Some hot drinks can provide relief from the travel lags.

Love Focus: Relation involves two where both are equally responsible for efforts, care, love and support.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You live to take challenges and cross the hurdles in the simplest possible ways. You are soon going to earn a fortune but remember to take initiative, make plans and handle the matters yourself. You will feel pressured handling too much on the front. Try to do your work on time and try to understand others. Just like your celestial animal the lion you will feel strong, brave, energetic and all good.

Love Focus: It’s better to take a break and work on your love relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are known to be practical and deeply rooted in your ways. You don’t need a higher-paying job or a windfall from a relative to improve your personal finances. Don’t judge others just because they have different preferences. Try not to be rude and disrespectful. Make sure everyone in the workplace knows that you have something to contribute. With praises from everyone around, your mood will remain pleasant and happy without any stress.

Love Focus: Congratulations! You are soon going to meet the one who will handle all your mood swings and temper with love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

There’s no limit for you. Remember, balance is everything…even if it’s not your strong suit. Manage your budget well and you will be saved from any sort of financial crisis. Try to support and help as much as you can as a family is all about unconditional love and support to the members. Never hesitate to learn what you don’t know and nothing can be a hurdle to your work life. Emotions are high with all this planetary activity happening at once, and it’s up to you how you balance your mental wellbeing.

Love Focus: Your partner is holding you back, communicate your feelings and reserve some time to spend maybe a good dinner or movie date.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Ask and your desires will be fulfilled since you’re the Lucky One of the Zodiac. You’re financially motivated this month because you have big plans, dear. You may want to buy things or go to places but pay attention to your funds first. Show the love and care you always carry inside. Your natural reserve may melt fast, but you’re not quite ready for passion, and you’ll try to control the situation at all costs. Stay cheerful and practice yoga.

Love Focus: A great weekend is exactly what the two of you need.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You clearly see what kind of person you are and whether you’re ready to make the effort to be absolutely honest with yourself. Make the riches but remember to use use the funds wisely. It seems as though you're in the mood to nest, anyway, since you've been enjoying some quality family time. This all is the result of your actions. Accept the facts, admit your mistakes and repent all you can. Just stay happy and satisfied and it will keep you healthy to new levels.

Love Focus: If you’re single, be ready: Your energy is more magnetic than ever.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Try to take things slowly rather than being over-excited and extremely passionate. Mars is also in direction lightening up the path for the money to come to you. Be content in what you get or else the greed is never satisfied. Facing the problems together is what’s going to strengthen your bond with your family. Keeping up the vibrance will be easy since you have both Venus and Jupiter on your side. You will feel tensed and pressurized about some personal matters that may affect your health too.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your plans for a romantic outing for reasons unknown!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Try to focus more on yourself instead of getting lost in someone else’s mess. Things will go on in a balance with no heavy changes in the financial conditions. Your hearts desire to live in harmony and unity with each other will suffer a setback today. Focus on the next target with good planning. Eat more nuts and you will gain enough energy to keep you going the whole day without fatigue.

Love Focus: Spending time on the relationships that matter is the best plan of action, no matter how busy you are otherwise.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Use the time you normally waste on vices by doing something productive and creative. Now's your own personal time to shine. Those working jobs will have a raise or will get some incentives soon. Spending some good moments together over food is what will reunite everyone. The feeling of jealousy that arises from competition may take much of your positives and make you sound low on the work front. Your clothes may feel tight, work on your fitness and you will feel much at ease.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

