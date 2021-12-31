Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 31: There's a good news stored for you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today’s advice is to not get caught up in vanity. Now is supposed to be the time for internal improvements. All these efforts will result in an increased social calendar—take the initiative and find out where you want to go, what you want to see, and what you want to do. You clearly see what kind of person you are, and whether you’re ready to make the effort to be absolutely honest with yourself—no denial, no self-illusions. Go to the coal mine, come back as a diamond.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Soon you may receive invitations from all over, increasing your financial status to new heights. You are going to receive good news something like finding a hidden treasure is on the charts. Make the riches but remember to use the funds wisely.

Sagittarius Family Today

It seems as though you're in the mood to nest, anyway, since you've been enjoying some quality family time. Planning a trip or going for a movie or outing with the family may help lighten the mood. Have an outing to enjoy with the ones who have been a constant support and strength to you through the years.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your too much involvement with fun and being a little careless towards work taking things lightly will make you pay hard now. You may find yourself surrounded by fire and with no one around to help. This all is the result of your actions. Accept the facts, admit your mistakes and repent all you can.

Sagittarius Health Today

Now is the time to change up your haircut or invest in a bold new lipstick, or go shopping for some great new accessories. Yes, it’s high time you invest in yourself and uplift your mood and confidence. Just stay happy and satisfied and it may keep you healthy to new levels.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you’re single, be ready: Your energy is more magnetic than ever. As the passion intensifies, just remember: Sincerity, care and support is key for both of you. Be true to what you want, and both of you will be happy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026