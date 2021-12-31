Libra Daily Horoscope for December 31: Dream bigger

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your sign advises to hold back on the sarcasm and the criticism this month and be mindful of people’s feelings. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself more ambitious than you used to be—adjust your dreams to be bigger, higher, and brighter! There’s no limit for you. Remember, balance is everything even if it’s not your strong suit. Focused on purity, going organic just might help you go the extra mile. Learn to communicate in a new way today.

Libra Finance Today

It is good to fulfil your dreams and spend on things for comfort but remember it's wise to save for the rainy days otherwise difficult times can land you in debt. Manage your budget well and you may be saved from any sort of financial crisis.

Libra Family Today

Someone in the family may go through a bad phase soon. Try to support and help as much as you can as a family is all about unconditional love and support to the members. This shall pass too and the happy days might be back soon.

Libra Career Today

On the job front, you’re also onto something big: You’re just beginning an important cycle of your career where you’re learning something new every day. Never hesitate to learn what you don’t know and nothing can be a hurdle to your work life. Develop some relations and engage in socializing a little.

Libra Health Today

Emotions are high with all this planetary activity happening at once, and it’s up to you how you balance your mental health. Involve yourself in creative craftworks and maybe you can land in harmony. Eat some antioxidants and citrus fruits to feel fresh and elevate your mood.

Libra Love Life Today

Your partner is holding you back, communicate your feelings and reserve some time to spend maybe a good dinner or movie date. And if you’re single, don’t resist the urge to get involved with the attractive, brooding character you’ll run into at a party.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>

Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026