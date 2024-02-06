All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 06, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Financial front remains satisfactory and may encourage you to think out ways to multiply your assets. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Family appears most responsive to your needs. An outing promises to be most exciting. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. This is the time to rejoice, as you achieve the impossible!

Love Focus: A great day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An item bought is likely to give complete value for money. Health will remain good due to your disciplined life. Someone at work may not oblige you by extending a helping hand. The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front. Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun. Buying a new house is possible. Some of you can be called upon to organise an event on the social front.

Love Focus: A new love interest is certain to bring some excitement in life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Putting money in a financial scheme is bound to give good returns. You will manage to remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit on the health front. Your long standing on the work front may finally be met. You may become a pillar of strength for someone ailing in the family. You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long. Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some. Some of you may take the initiative to learn something new.

Love Focus: Chances of winning the heart of the one you love look bright.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will feel much fitter and energetic than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Things go smoothly at work and help you finish all pending tasks today. You will get the desired amount for a venture through loans. Your weekend plans for an outing will be most welcomed by the family. Travelling to a distant place will come as a welcome break and help you refresh and rejuvenate. A house or property may soon come into your name.

Love Focus: Lover's loving gestures will be enough to make your day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Taking up a sporting activity is a step in the right direction to get back energy and strength. You will be satisfied with what you have managed to achieve on the professional front. Domestic peace can be broken with the arrival of guests. Travelling arrangements put in place will prove most convenient and comfortable. A new house may come into your possession after a long wait.

Love Focus: A rocking romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This is not the best time to spend money on something expensive. A change in lifestyle may prove inconvenient but will be good for health. This is a good day for those planning a new venture. Good news awaits you on the family front.

Making plans for a trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some and promises lots of fun. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. You are likely to experience something new today.

Love Focus: You will find someone who will share romantic feelings with you!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A changed job can boost you financially. You are health conscious and like to take good care of yourself. Your performance appraisal may not be to your liking. A family gathering is in the offing and will prove most enjoyable. If you are travelling by road, expect the journey to be comfortable. Someone on the social front will go out of his or her way to help you out in something important. Take the initiative on the property front.

Love Focus: Winning the affection of the one you secretly love can become the biggest achievement of the day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. Health-wise you remain on the top of the world. Your performance at work will be praiseworthy. This is an excellent time for getting something done on the home front contemplated for a long. Travel stars burn bright and encourage you to pack up and move, so enjoy a well-deserved break. A social responsibility needs tackling.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer willpower to get back in shape. Business persons will manage to raise the capital to start something new. Family may become your priority and planning something together cannot be ruled out. Travel stars look most promising, so pack your bags and fly! Socially, you may find people flocking around you.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun and enjoy their togetherness.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those freelancing are likely to earn well today. You will maintain strict dietary control. Getting closer to someone important at work may benefit you immensely, so grasp the opportunity. Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible in the family. Visit to some friends or relatives is long overdue, so make plans to look them up. A party can get you into high spirits and prove highly entertaining.

Love Focus: Better understanding with your lover is likely to enrich your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. It is time you cleansed your system by eating less or fasting. You will prove an asset at work and may be entrusted with an important assignment. Brining work home may spoil domestic harmony. Travel only if you have to. Getting some good publicity on the social front can become your aim now.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front as things don't move your way.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Good career planning will see you making a steady upward progress up the corporate ladder. Harmony and tranquility pervades the home front and will keep you in an upbeat mood. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. You will find yourself much more at peace with yourself mentally, as you turn spiritual.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked will need to spend some more time with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta