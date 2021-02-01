Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spending time with friends today may not be liked by spouse or a family member. Your efforts to get established on the social front will succeed. Financially, it is advisable to remain tight fisted, but you will not face any cash crunch. You may favour someone over others at work due to his or her loyalty towards you. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. Planning an overseas or an out-of-town journey to meet someone close cannot be ruled out for some. Property owners may think on the lines of construction.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 13, 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It will be difficult to bear the criticism of a senior on the professional front. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Good returns from property are foreseen. You will get the financial support you seek. Chances of joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen look bright and will help you achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: Love will be farthest from your mind as you immerse yourself in something important.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Maintaining a regular routine will soon find you fit as a fiddle. A family youngster will make you feel proud by shaping up to your expectations. You will manage to tackle increasing workload. This is a good day to start something new on the exercise front. You are likely to perform exceptionally well on the academic front. Your financial condition is set to improve, as money flows in. Wealth through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Professional opportunities are likely to dry up, so become proactive to keep them coming. High expenses may deter some to go in for higher studies. You may not like the changes made at home without your consent. Be careful of big vehicles, if using the road. Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may go out on a fitness spree by choosing healthy substitutes in your diet. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting. It is a good day to handle property matters. You may feel ignored on the social front. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. How to increase your earning power may become all-consuming for some. An advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem.

Love Focus: Love life may not be a bed of roses.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family elder will give an invaluable advice and show you the way. A change of plan is envisaged in a journey, but will not affect your schedule. This is a good time to exercise your initiative on the work front. Those new on the job are likely to get help from an old hand. You will be sensible enough to save and not spend whatever you earn. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it. You are likely to feel refreshed and rejuvenated, just by bringing some positive changes in your life.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Going out of your way to maintain a strong relationship with someone important will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to better your current financial situation. You stand to gain by getting under the spotlight on the social front. Much happiness is foreseen in family life, as things run along smoothly on the domestic front. A strong financial position will help in undertaking something bigger. Health promises to remain perfect.

Love Focus: Your caring attitude is likely to enamour you to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 3,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a favourable period, when previous investments take care of your financial health. An investment made in the past may not give expected returns. It is best not to follow the advice of experts blindly. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. You are likely to succeed in motivating someone to share your load on the work front. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. If you are on a tour, expect some hardship. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough.

Love Focus: Conveying your romantic desires in a unique way to someone you love will get you success!

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those in business can expect financial gains. For you family generally comes first, but don’t let anyone take you for granted on this score! Someone you have not met in years is likely to contact. Planning something big on the social front may be on your mind. You may be lined up for an official trip. Something you have put your money in may not give the expected returns now, but it is prudent to wait for some more time.

Love Focus: Romance is best left for some other time, if you have some important issues to address on the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Beiges

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Personality is likely to be your main weapon in a job interview. Do some tight budgeting to tide over a cash crunch. Good eating habits will keep you fit. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. Success on the career front is just around the corner, so get set for the good news! You will do your level best to make things pleasant at home. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may express his or her feelings for you and make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A change of air will do you good and restore your health. An entertaining time is foreseen in the company of your near and dear ones. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. Professionally, you are likely to make good progress. Manufacturers are likely to start the delivery of products as part of the deal. Good returns can be expected from an old investment maturing now.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): There is a chance of taking a break from daily routine by planning a short vacation. A property issue you are apprehensive about is likely to be settled amicably. Togetherness with family will make love grow stronger. You will handle something entrusted to you at work efficiently. Scoring brownie points with boss is likely for some. Your insistence on something may make a situation at work unfavourable for you.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those seeking it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

