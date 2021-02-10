Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family will appear most responsive to your needs. This is an excellent time for travelling and a foreign trip seems on the cards. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. Those lagging in studies are likely to catch up with least effort. Getting a chance to meet an important client is likely to propel your business forward. Exceeding the budget may destabilise the financial front. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible, so get set for a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. Fatigue and irritation may be the lot of those undertaking a long journey today. You will get the opportunity of impressing others through the property that you own. Good financial management promises to get you more for your money. Letting a senior intervene in a complex situation at work will be the right step. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely.

Love Focus: You will find partner more loving and emotionally supportive.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family youngster is likely to make you proud through his or her accomplishments. Journey by sea or air will adequately quench your wanderlust. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long is likely to be resolved. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to taste success soon. A lucrative investment option can be expected on the financial front. Excesses can have an adverse effect on your health. If you are expecting changes in your professional life, they may happen sooner than you expect.

Love Focus: Don’t get starry-eyed and assume things, as you can offend someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your self-motivation to remain fit works wonders. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. An interesting companion is likely to make a long journey pleasurable. A wrong financial decision may prove heavy on the pocket. At work, you can have more on your platter than you had bargained for, but you may take it as an opportunity to impress higher ups! Possession of a house booked long back my come into your hands. Extra workload will be tackled by you in no time on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and make it rock again.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Leo (July 23-August 23): There is no escaping some responsibilities on the domestic front, so take them on willingly. Commuting to office becomes easier for some. If you are looking for property, the time seems favourable. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition. A social function can prove most enjoyable today. Success is foreseen in raising capital for something important. A senior may favour you on the academic front and offer you all the help. By strict dietary control and exercise you can enjoy a full life, even if you are ailing.

Love Focus: If married, expect some special favours from spouse today!

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers will have enough money to see the work to completion. Driving down to the countryside for leisure is possible. Taking possession of a new house is on the cards for some. A little praise will be enough to raise your spirits on the academic or professional front. Efforts to get a raise or increment are likely to succeed. Your suggestions and opinions will be respected in a professional matter at work. Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Don’t push things too far on the romantic front, as it can get lover off mood.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good networking capability of a family member is likely to come as a boon to you on the career front. Profits accrue in a business venture and keep you in a financially healthy state. Distractions at work can lead to mistakes, so remain focused. Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. An exciting vacation is in store for some. Paying the booking amount for a property is possible and will take you a step closer to having your own roof over your head. Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period.

Love Focus: Someone who has caught your fancy on the romantic front may send positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Social front is likely to remain abuzz with activity that promises to be most entertaining. Financially, you will manage to tap a few additional sources of income. There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative field. Those ailing are likely to be nursed back to health by the family. Overly busy schedule can give you little time to be with family. An exciting vacation is possible for some. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel.

Love Focus: A casual acquaintance with someone may turn into romance, so get set to enter a new phase of life!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Some of you stand a good chance for campus recruitment by top multinational companies. Savings are likely to accumulate and give your financial position a big boost. This is not the day when you can afford to sit back and relax at work, because a new task stares you in the face! Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. Your achievement can make the family proud. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous.

Love Focus: A new romantic relationship is in the offing and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Students are set to fare well in a competition. Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health. You will manage to tie up a lot of loose ends on the domestic front. An out of town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Money comes from an unexpected source to finance something important. Making the right moves at work will help win favour of those who matter.

Love Focus: A new love interest enters your life, so expect some action-packed days ahead!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those struggling on the education front will need to further tighten their belts. A childhood friend may take you down the memory lane. Previous investments will start giving handsome returns and keep your account in a healthy state. You will manage to achieve your aims on both personal and professional fronts. You are likely to feel strong and energetic as an ailment disappears. Someone in the family will be out to spoil your personal plans. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love is likely to get warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your ambitious trait is likely to drive you on to success by overcoming all opposition. Good money is likely to be made by those in export-import business. At work, you may get hard pressed for time for completing something important. Don’t get unduly worried about someone’s health, as his or her condition is set to improve. An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Those buying or selling property may sign a profitable deal.

Love Focus: Romantic front is likely to become happening through your initiative.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

