Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Avoid splurging even if you desire to purchase expensive or luxurious items. Distance has taken a toll on your bonding with your children. You may feel exhausted with work which can lead to negative emotions. Long pending trips can be planned. Venture in property dealings with caution. Legal disputes with relatives and friends, are likely to be resolved soon. Avoid skipping breakfast and rigorous exercises. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between newlyweds and young couples.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your technical expertise may fetch your huge profits. Property dealings are expected to be beneficial. You are a born leader, but you must stop doubting or criticizing others' proposals. You are likely to be forced to stay longer at your workplace. You may get rid of your chronic disease and feel healthy and young. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front. Do apply your mind to whatever you undertake, before starting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those in a relationship are likely to evaluate their relationship in a new light.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A financial boon awaits some and promises to bring them into big money. Eating right may prove your key to good health. Traders and shopkeepers are going to immensely benefit from a business tour. All your major health issues are likely to be resolve soon. Avoid travelling to a foreign land as it may lead to certain complications. You are likely to overcome every challenge and emerge a winner. Health of an elderly family member may suffer further.

Love Focus: For those who are single, cupid may soon strike you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Red

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Favorable planetary conditions may bless you with financial gains. For the much-needed change from your hectic life you must plan a family trip. Buying an immovable property is also advisable. Some distant relatives are expected to visit you without any prior intimation. You are likely to win a great deal of praise and recognition at work for hard work. Your determination to follow a balanced diet may prove beneficial. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love focus: Your partner is very supportive, but your ego and pride may damage the relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You should try to postpone investment plans for a day or two. Avoid any arguments with your siblings as it may become ugly. A long-pending property dispute is likely to be settled. If you are thinking of starting your business then this is the right time. Students must plan a trip with friends and teachers. Ignore those being judgmental about you. Your empathy and kindness make you more aligned with yourself. You are a leader among your colleagues and friends. People with Gastric problems need to be more careful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those who are single may find their love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Avenues for new sources of income are likely to be opened. Things may remain a little hectic but stable at home. You may switch your job for a much better offer. You need to realize that mental health is as important as your physical well-being. Be very cautious in property dealings with relatives and friends. A well-planned and a long desired foreign trip is on the cards. You love to play the role of a giver but it is high time you enjoy receiving.

Love Focus: Your partner may not reciprocate the same sentiments as you do.

Lucky Number: 22

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Education institutions may take off and start reaping rewards for you. You are advised to spend more time with your family. Don’t try to switch conversations as it may not go in the right stride. An adventure with your travel buddies is likely to rejuvenate your soul. . Don’t let the opinions of others affect your decisions. Just trust your instincts and take decisions with confidence. It’s not a good time for investments or properties in general.

Love Focus: Those who are single and planning to put forth a marriage proposal must not wait.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Invest your money wisely and remember all that glitters is not gold. You must pay extra attention towards your parents’ well-being. Those working in the public sector are likely to hear good news from their seniors. Those struggling with an ailment are likely to get relief soon. It a good time for property deals. Avoid the hustle and bustle of daily life and relax. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Things may not change much for those who are still single.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t expect any great news if you are looking for a job aboard. Try to maintain good communication medium with your children. Be cautious while planning a holiday with your parents. Neglecting minor nitty-gritty can land you in big trouble. Your colleagues are likely to be very supportive. You are advised to take up more fun activities to maintain good health. Unexpected profit from an old property is likely to take you by surprise.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for you and it’s the best to make a move.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money dispute may be resolved in your favor. You may remain a favorite among your colleagues. Take very good care of an ailing member in your family. Plan small family trip which will spread happiness and joy. It’s a great time to buy and invest in property. It’s an excellent time as far as your health is concerned. Long pending property disputes will be resolved in your favor.

Love Focus: Watch your favorite romantic movie as it might uplift your mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may get back your money which you had lent years back. A new member may be added to your family soon. You must rely on teamwork and avoid indulging in unhealthy competition. You are advised to protect yourself against minor health issues. Buying a property on the outskirts of the city can be a profitable proposition. Avoid pessimistic attitude today. You are likely to fare well on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those who are married may resolve all their differences and start afresh.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to earn considerable monetary gains today. You are advised to spend more quality time with your family. You may get the desired transfer with a well-deserved hike. Those suffering from backache may get relief. Don’t be shy to express yourself. Keep your ego aside as it might make things around you very difficult. Youngsters can also take a leisure trip abroad. You are likely to invest in an ancestral property shrouded in controversies.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide emotional support to lover that he or she needs at this point of time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink