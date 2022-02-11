Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 11: Love is in the air for you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t get disheartened by the minor delays that you may come across. You are advised to continue working hard as time is likely to be favorable soon. Don’t leave anything for tomorrow, for procrastination is your major flaw which becomes the biggest hurdle in completing most of your tasks. You must adopt a proactive attitude. Keep your ego aside and try to express your feelings to your friends at work as this will fetch you lots of gains. Be cautious while planning a holiday with your parents. Neglecting minor nitty-gritty can land you in big trouble. Unexpected profit from an old property is likely to take you by surprise. The day is likely to be especially beneficial for students pursuing higher education. You may share a close bond with friends and they will support you whenever required.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Don’t expect any great news if you are looking for a job aboard, bid your time. Your technical skills will earn you accolades and bonuses. You are likely to solve some pending problems at your work. It would motivate you to further develop your earning potential over time.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to relocate with your family to a new place following a transfer at your workplace. Your family may need your time more than your money. Try to maintain good communication medium with your children when you are away from home.

Sagittarius Career Today

You must appreciate the unexpected gifts from your colleagues. After facing many ups and downs in your career things will take a very pleasant turn. You may be offered an unexpected promotion with lucrative perks. Your colleagues are likely to be very supportive.

Sagittarius Health Today

Being vigilant about your health has paid off and things are as desired by you. Your mental well-being is likely to be at its best. You are advised to take up more fun activities to maintain good health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you and it’s the best to make a move. Don’t postpone things further. Your spouse may give an unexpected surprise which is likely to help you relive your past. Those separated from their partner are likely to unite with them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

