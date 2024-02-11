All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 11, 2024 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Regular routine will keep you fit. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilizing. Some of you can feel stressed out and crave a break. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Some of you may be expected to use your vehicle for an official job. A family outing may need to be given a miss due to a prior commitment. A well-planned trip promises a great time. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your immature actions may put lover off and spoil an exciting evening out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Be judicious in your spending as time is not ripe for big investments. Slogging time is back for you, so tighten your belt! Those trying to make a new beginning may face unanticipated hurdles. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. You are likely to come in full control on the professional front. Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. You are likely to strengthen your position at work through your own efforts. Moodiness of a family member can keep you on your toes. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Remaining hooked to Junk food can play havoc with your health. Some of you can expect a payment to be delayed. Taking sides in a matter that does not directly concern you is not advised. You may have to get around a grouchy elder, if you want a tension-free life. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Unrealistic demands of lover may get you at your wits end.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Take adequate breaks between workouts, so as not to overstrain. A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. Overstraining at work will prove bad for health. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. An uncomfortable journey is foretold for those trying to travel without reservation. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Irregular eating may not be in your favour. You may have to make efforts to get a pending payment released. You will be busy strategizing to beat a rival opposed to something you desperately want. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. You may not get the best price for a house or property. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of abating. Think things out carefully before agreeing to finance someone. Work is likely to keep your nose to the grindstone the whole day.Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Doctors are likely to be recognised for their achievements. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. A trip with friends may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. Don’t do any important financial transactions today. You can hit a roadblock in a deal on the business front. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. You are likely to focus on planning your career path. You are likely to make a positive difference in someone’s life today.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red