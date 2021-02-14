Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good health will keep you energetic and in a positive frame of mind. Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. A short trip out of town is possible and promises to get you refreshed and rejuvenated. A loan application pending for long is likely to be considered favourably and get your loan sanctioned. A senior at work is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups for something personal.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is on the cards for some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family togetherness will prove immensely fulfilling and help create a cosy home environment. A long drive with friends will prove quite enjoyable. Taking possession of property is indicated for some. Excellent academic performance will help you catch up with the lead pack. A changed mindset regarding finances will nudge you towards wise investments and saving. Deskbound professionals will manage to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air through their own efforts. Health improves for those ailing for some time.

Love Focus: You may find much fulfillment in your love life, as partner seems more than eager to please you!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Better returns from property can be expected. A family elder may compel you to do something that you are not in favour of. Your sincerity and inquisitiveness can encourage you to get involved in whatever is happening around you. Financially, you will manage to remain in a comfortable situation. You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check. Someone influential you have been keeping in touch with will be able to resolve your problems at work. Those into side business will be able to expand their horizons. Those who love to travel are likely to find the day promising.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding that has crept into your relationship will soon disappear, as you open the lines of communication.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to enjoy good health by following your own exercise regimen. Family bonding is likely to warm your heart and make you feel closer to your dear ones. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Things begin to look up on the financial front, as earning gets a boost. Playing one against the other on the professional front can get you short-term gains, but may not prove favourable in the long run.

Love Focus: Your tender approach will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Chance to go on an official trip to an interesting place is likely for some. You will manage to rent out your property for a nice sum. Your performance in a competition is likely to open many doors for you. Meeting like-minded people will prove most enjoyable. Marketing personnel will be able to achieve what they set out for. Weakness for junk food threatens to upset your digestive system. Someone you had helped when in need will be keen to repay you. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: A tiff with spouse or family member cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A marriage in the family will get you completely involved. A journey promises an enjoyable time. A property may come to some through inheritance. Something that is of advantage to you is likely to happen on the academic front. Fame and recognition are yours on the social front due to your selfless service. Financially, you will find yourself very well off, due to your previous investments. Good understanding with co-workers will be in your interest on the professional front. You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Lover may not agree to your terms and conditions.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Choose the mode of conveyance carefully if you want your journey to be comfortable. A legal battle is foreseen for those involved in a property dispute. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self-esteem. Your bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. This is the best time for you to establish your authority firmly at work. Fitness enthusiasts will put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique. It is best not to raise any contentious issue at home as it can create disharmony.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to make love life rock, so enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family gathering will allow you to meet relatives you have not met in years. An outing with friends promises to be entertaining. Property matters will need to be sorted out amicably, if you want things not to get stalled. Admission to a prestigious institution may become a possibility for some. sDriving a good bargain will help to save much on the monetary front. Communication skills are likely to be your strength in impressing those who matter on the professional front. Those feeling under the weather will succeed in restoring their health.

Love Focus: Your love life appears promising, so make some exciting plans with partner.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. An outing may not be as enjoyable as anticipated, but it will still be a nice change. It is best to take some more time in taking a decision on the property front. On the academic front, you will be able to manage your time well to keep up. Financial worries become a thing of the past, as money comes from unexpected sources. Be careful of professional rivals out to unseat you. Your new initiative will prove beneficial in coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy it to the hilt today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work. There may be a decrease in travelling for those always on the move. Travelling to a place of worship is likely. A property decision will be in your favour. Correct decisions on the career front will help you forge ahead confidently. Help required for a task will be forthcoming from all quarters. A health problem facing some is likely to get cured through home remedy. You may end up spending money you had been saving for something important.

Love Focus: Partner does not seem romantically inclined today, so respect that.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): General happiness pervades on the family front and you may find yourself relaxing and unwinding at home today. An outing with friends may have to be shelved due to some unavoidable circumstances. Those planning to buy property may go ahead. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the academic front. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. sYour financial horizon is set to brighten, as earning gets a boost. You will be assertive enough to get an outsourced job completed in time. Your resolve to keep fit will show positive results.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn for the better, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family ties get strengthened as you vow to stay in touch despite being separated by distance. Travelling is not advised as stars don’t appear favourable. Good returns are foreseen from rented property. Things that appeared confusing in the beginning will start becoming clearer now on the academic front. SA boost in earning can be expected by some. There is a good opportunity awaiting you on the professional front, so seize it fast. Health worries will become a thing of the past.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone you have met recently, so expect romance to blossom soon!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





