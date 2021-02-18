Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Adopting a healthy lifestyle is on the cards and will lead you to total fitness. Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialise. High rentals may discourage some from shifting residence to someplace decent. A long outstanding payment is likely to be received soon and add to your wealth. Your eye for detail and willingness to put in extra hours at work will be richly rewarded on the professional front.

Love Focus: A better understanding and growing love can be expected by young couples on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Change in travel plans cannot be ruled out for some. This is a good day to deal with property matters. You will be able to ace a tough competition on the academic front. Your attempt to win someone over on the social front is finally going to succeed. A boost in earning is foreseen and promises to keep you financially secure. A break you had been awaiting on the professional front may come within your grasp. Starting on a special exercise routine is indicated for some and will prove most advantageous.

Love Focus: Gear up for a passionate evening, as stars on the romantic front appear bright!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): It will be fun accompanying the family on a trip out of town. Suitable accommodation will be obtained by those looking for it. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to go it alone. Your unwavering focus will help you achieve what you had set out for on the financial front. Those slogging in their professional fields for long are likely to be rewarded handsomely. You are likely to feel much fitter and energetic, even without doing anything specific on the health front. Family life is likely to give you immense fulfillment.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become hectic, as meetings increase!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travelling to meet someone close is likely and will prove enjoyable. Some of you are likely to find a suitable place to stay. Good performance is likely to keep you in contention for something important on the academic front. A long journey with someone you get along well with will prove most enjoyable. Money expected from someone will be received. Those in a new job are likely to learn the ropes fast. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Someone is likely to do you a good turn on the family front.

Love Focus: Full satisfaction is guaranteed on the romantic front, as you strive to make time for each other.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A joint vacation with your near and dear ones is likely to add to the excitement. Things not working out on the academic front will be set right through your efforts. You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. Your financial position is set to grow stronger. Your creditable performance on the professional front is likely to make a positive impact on superiors. Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health. Your actions may put suspicion in the mind of a parents or family elder.

Love Focus: Lover is in mood for something special, so read the signs!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your conscious decision to remain fit will prove rewarding on the health front. Making plans for an outing with family is possible. Going on a vacation by road may turn out to be a thrilling experience. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. You will be able to raise your performance level on the academic front through outside help. A monetary issue needs to be sorted out quickly, before it turns ugly. Someone will clear the air regarding a misunderstanding that is affecting your professional life and make you heave a sigh of relief.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestions can increase your anticipation of having a good time!

Lucky Colour: Cherry

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those planning for a short vacation will find this an ideal time. A new apartment or house is likely to be handed over to you. Encouraging developments can be expected on the academic front. You may find someone supporting you without even being asked on the social front. Your bank balance is likely to swell and make you financially secure. You are likely to find yourself in excellent physical condition. Rising competition on the professional front may begin to worry you. Family will be much more supportive of your ideas.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An impromptu travel plan is likely to get you all excited. Postpone all property matters for some other day. You may get motivated to put your best foot forward on the academic front. Organising a party can have its share of hassles, but it will turn out to be a thumping success. A new source of income is likely to enhance your bank balance. An opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front may come your way. You gain advantage by eating right and remaining active. Happiness on the family front is assured, as you make it a point to remain available.

Love Focus: Some of you will have to devise newer ways of meeting lover on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one. Your academic performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some. You move towards financial stability. Your worst fears are likely to be realised on the professional front. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you rest and rejuvenate. An opportunity to travel extensively may afford you a chance to visit many exotic places.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family gathering is likely to prove most enjoyable. Visiting a historical monument is on the cards and will prove most informative. Doing up your house and interiors will give you immense satisfaction. Your hard work is likely to show in your academic performance. Good investment opportunities come your way and help you multiply your money. A dip in performance is foreseen, as you risk becoming increasingly error-prone. Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have fascination for.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone in the family may make you feel proud by his or her achievement. A property dispute which was giving some sleepless nights is likely to be resolved amicably. Becoming a favorite of your teacher is possible on the academic front. Meeting some old friends will bring fond memories back. Money comes from unexpected sources and keep your coffers brimming. Your ideas on the professional front will be received favorably. You will be able to adopt a routine which proves beneficial for your health.

Love Focus: Lover’s attitude is likely to brighten up the prospects of the wedding bells.

Lucky Colour: *All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone’s sudden departure can leave you high and dry on the family front. You are likely to motivate those around for a trip and add to your enjoyment. You will find someone knowledgeable enough to discuss a complex property matter. Good preparation will keep you in contention in a competition. Financially, the stars look bright, so expect money from an unexpected source. Those involved in real estate business can expect a favourable situation to develop. A medical problem worrying you is likely to turn out to be minor in nature.

Love Focus: Things are likely to work out fine on the romantic front through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

