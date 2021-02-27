Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): An impromptu trip is on the cards for some. An investment in property will prove profitable at a later date. Academic excellence is foreseen for some. Some previous investments are likely to mature to make your bank balance healthy. You may become answerable for some lapse at work. Some of you are likely to gain in health by choosing healthy options. Harmony prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A social gathering will be much to your liking. A few days break for a vacation is on the cards for some. A legal victory is foreseen for some. Your efforts will bring positive returns on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy the day with your near and dear ones. Financially, you are on a very safe wicket. If you get the right opportunity, don’t waste it. You will get a new lease of life as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: Fires of passion are likely to be reignited.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a good time to buy property. You gain much by interacting with others on the academic front. Your honest intent to help someone out will be acknowledged by all. Good foresight will not let unexpected expenses upset your budget. This is the time to reflect upon your career choices. Not adhering to your exercise routine may start telling on your figure. Look forward to an exciting trip with friends.

Love Focus: You may not find time for romance today, as work keeps you totally occupied.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): VIP treatment is in store on an official trip. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. Excelling on the academic front is possible for some. Financial stability is foreseen in stocks and real estate. Your performance at work will be commendable. Changing diet and lifestyle are likely to bring positive changes on the health front. A nagging spouse is likely to have an adverse impact on domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be most comforting.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you get a step nearer to acquiring property. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. You would need to work harder on the academic front. You may visit someone who had been very close to you in childhood. You are likely to grow professionally stronger. Those unwell are set to recover quickly. Escalating cost of a project can make you pause work for the moment. Harmony prevails on the domestic front..

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Improvement on the academic front is foreseen and will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. A function can be organised at home and it will not take you long to become the centre of attraction! Those feeling low on the financial front will manage to improve their position. Focus on achieving total fitness will bring untold benefits on the health front. A trip given up as cancelled may materialise. A property deal may fall through due to some disagreements.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret admirer.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can call your near and dear ones over for a party. A journey may need to be postponed. Talks about property are likely to vindicate your stand on a particular issue. You are likely to recover lost ground on the academic front real fast. If you have to negotiate for a better deal, go right ahead and do so. Your performance on the professional front is likely to come in for praise. Those suffering from an ailment will find tremendous improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will manage to give quality time to lover by keeping everything else on the backburner!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A piece of good news regarding a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood. Youngsters are likely to enjoy their hearts out in a fun trip. A property matter is likely to get resolved satisfactorily. You will be able to pull up your socks and recover lost ground on the academic front. Cost cutting measures may become your top priority. You are likely to maneuver yourself into a position of advantage on the professional front. Good health is foreseen for those suffering for long.

Love Focus: You are likely to pour cold water on lover’s romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Much fun and frolic are foreseen on the family front. An exciting journey may be undertaken by some. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Efforts put on the academic front will bring most promising results. Someone you have lent money to may dilly dally in returning the amount. You are likely to get an opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. Joining a gym or working out with friends is likely to keep you in the best of health.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Exciting times are ahead, as you plan fun outings. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. Academic goal is likely to be achieved by the dint of your hard work. Some of you may spend the money given to you for some essential purchases on your own interests. A silent conspiracy may rage behind your back at work. A medical condition you have been battling for long will show signs of healing. Marital relationship will get strengthened by mutual give and take.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to be with lover.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An invitation to a party or function cannot be ruled out by some. A spiritual trip may be undertaken by some. You are likely to receive a good price for the piece of land. You are likely to remain on a safe wicket on the academic front. A favourable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. You are likely to prove your mettle at work today and impress the boss. You manage to keep good health by adopting a better and healthier lifestyle.

Love Focus: Love may knock at the door for some.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone from your native place is likely to land up and brighten the day. Your talent is likely to take you places. Don’t take up any property issues today. Someone may offer to share your workload on the academic front. A delightful phase begins for some to make this day special. Good budgeting will save money for homemakers on a saving spree. This is a favourable time for you both personally and professionally. You will keep excellent health by taking initiative on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

