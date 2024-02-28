All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 28, 2024(Pixabay)

More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. You are likely to find extra energy to cope with additional work. Those travelling long distance will find the journey comfortable. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Tensions on the family front are likely to get sorted out.

Love Focus: Love life may take a nosedive as relationship threatens to get spoilt.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. An agreement with someone not seeing eye-to-eye with you is likely to fall through. Something pending on the home front may be taken up in the right earnest. A vacation is foreseen for some and promises much fun and relaxation. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lover may put an unrealistic demand on you; see what you can do best!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. Those aspiring for a particular profession will need to remain focused. A family gathering may give you a chance to meet someone known. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: An improved love life will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Your financial situation may need attention, so go easy on spending. A senior at work will extend all the help needed and put your mind at ease. Someone’s unexpected arrival at home threatens to upset your personal plans. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Expect a spot of praise as boss seems happy with your performance. A child or family youngster may need disciplining. You will need to remain vigilant on the road. Don’t succumb to any get-rich-quick schemes, if you don’t want to lose money. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Those wanting cheap loan may get lucky. Flip-flop on the professional front can continue for a bit longer. Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. Those spiritually inclined may get encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: You may hide your romantic interest from your near and dear ones, but not for long.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Good routine will restore your energy. Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. You may find your concentration and focus wavering today at work. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. Adequate precautions will be needed for those on a long journey. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may seriously consider taking the plunge.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Your dedication at work will be rewarded in full measure. An enjoyable time is foreseen outside home. You may need to keep a close tab on expenditure to save for the essentials. Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: Attempts to bring normalcy in a turbulent relationship may not succeed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

An excellent day is indicated for students. Those worried about finances can rest easy. Those involved in buying and selling are likely to hit upon a good bargain. A family elder’s suspicious nature can keep you on tenterhooks. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to give immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Brown

A strenuous morning dose of exercises can tire you out. Professionals are likely to make some well heeled people their clients. Resetting the house may be on the minds of some homemakers. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams.

Love Focus: Those much in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Tying loose ends at work will assume importance in the present scenario. It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. It is important to remain focussed in whatever you are doing. A gift-bearing relation may land from abroad and make your day. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front. Don’t repose too much faith on those you have only casual acquaintance with.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White